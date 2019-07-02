It’s July 2nd, which means Spider-Man: Far From Home has been released in the US after premiering in China a few days ago. The final movie in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will tie up all the loose ends after Avengers: Endgame, and it’ll get us ready for Phase 4 that kicks off next year. But you don’t have to go to a theater to catch the film’s much-talked-about credits scenes, as they’ve already leaked and they’re all over YouTube, confirming the huge news we heard a few days ago. Before we go any further, I will warn you that the credits scenes will contain big Far From Home spoilers that weren’t necessarily captured by the Redditor who posted the descriptions online a few days ago, so proceed at your own risk.

We’ve known for a while now that Far From Home includes two mind-blowing credits scenes, and we know exactly what that means. Certain things happen in these highly anticipated credits scenes that set up the next phase of MCU movies perfectly. Which means I’m about to give you one last chance to avoid some big spoilers.

Image Source: Marvel Studios

The mid-credits scene shows the unthinkable happening to Peter. The world will find out exactly who Spider-Man really is, putting an unexpected twist on the character. We’re used to seeing Peter go out of his way to hide his secret identity in Spider-Man flicks, whether they’re part of the MCU or not, but Marvel decided to do things differently with Tom Holland’s character. Going forward, the world will know exactly who Peter Parker is in the MCU.

Here’s the first credits scene, which spoils what happened between Parker and Mysterio during Far From Home.

Do you know what’s even more exciting than the first Far From Home credits scene? The second one, embedded below, which gives us another huge spoiler for the film, although what really matters is that it delivers a massive revelation for Phase 4.

Nick Fury and Maria Hill aren’t who they say they are in Far From Home. They’re Talos and his wife pretending to be the former top SHIELD agents. Yes, they’re the Skrulls who were introduced in Captain Marvel, whom Fury met some 30 years earlier when he discovered that superheroes exist, and some of them aren’t from this world.

They’re just sitting in for Fury and Hill, who have other things to deal with. While we don’t get to see Maria on the spaceship where Fury is vacationing/working, it’s clear that the former SHIELD head has moved onto something much bigger than SHIELD. That’s probably SWORD, short for the Sentient World Observation and Response Department in the comics, a space-based intelligence agency meant to protect Earth from alien threats.

In other words, not only is Far From Home setting us up for a potential Secret Invasion plot in future Avengers sequels, but it also introduces SWORD, paving the way for plenty of new adventures involving the space station.