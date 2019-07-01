This might be what the upcoming Nintendo Switch Mini really looks like

A leak a few weeks ago, revealed the alleged design of the Nintendo Switch Mini, the smaller, more affordable Switch console that’s supposedly launching this year. At the time, we told you that while we could not verify the leak, a protective case for the smaller console, the manufacturer claimed it was all based on real info. We now have a new series of leaked images to show you, which seem to confirm the previous leak.

Let’s take a look at last month’s Nintendo Switch Mini leak:

And now here’s what the Mini will look like, according to images received by well-known leaker Roland Quandt, from WinFuture.

Image Source: WinFuture

On top of that, Quandt also got an actual photo of the Nintendo Switch Mini accessory, complete with its retail packaging. What’s strange about it is the product’s name, “Mini Switch 2,” but we may be looking at a placeholder name.

Image Source: WinFuture

All these leaks tell us the same thing that the Switch Mini console will feature a smaller profile, complete with built-in Joy-Con controllers on either side of what seems to to be a large screen. The button placement, meanwhile, appears to remain the same.

That said, we have no idea when this accessory is supposed to launch or how much it’d cost.

Quandt has an excellent track record reporting mobile leaks, but there’s nothing official about these images for the time being. We’re still waiting for Nintendo to announce the product. A The Wall Street Journal report after E3 2019 said that Nintendo will unveil two new consoles this year, including the Mini and a refresh of the regular model, which should hit stores in time for Christmas.