Taco Bell

It took two minutes for Taco Bell to sell out its new hotel, because people are weird

Andy Meek
June 27th, 2019 at 10:05 PM

Taco Bell fans are apparently so addicted to the brand of the Mexican fast food chain, that not only do they patronize its locations on the regular for artery-clogging tacos and nachos. The company also felt that the brand has enough of a following that it decided to open a Taco Bell Hotel this August in Palm Spring, Calif. It will be a very real hotel and resort that’s infused with the brand via everything from a gift shop that sells Taco Bell-themed clothes to Taco Bell-inspired rooms and even a salon that offers Taco Bell-inspired art.

Most improbable of all, reservations for the new hotel opened today. And sold out in just two minutes.

Don't Miss: Brilliant $18 night light glows from under your bed anytime you get up at night

If you head to the new hotel’s website, you’ll be greeted with the following message: “You just missed it! All of our rooms are SOLD OUT. But you can still be a part of the experience from home.” And fans are then encouraged to sign up to stay on top of hotel-related updates, exclusive merchandise and more from The Bell Hotel.

Again, all that for a Taco Bell-themed hotel. What is the world coming to?

There was, in fact, so much demand when reservations opened on Thursday that problems started showing up less than a minute into the process. Per CNBC, the hotel’s website quickly got overwhelmed by the demand, with some users being greeted by a message apologizing for “higher than normal traffic” and telling them to “keep your crossed fingers on that refresh button.”

Making this even more extraordinary, Taco Bell’s hotel will have a very short existence. It’s really just taking over the V Palm Springs hotel and will only be open from August 8 through August 12. The nightly price of its rooms starts at $169.

In a statement about the overwhelming fan reaction to the idea of a Taco Bell hotel, the chain’s chief global brand officer Marisa Thalberg had this to say: “Taco Bell fans are truly one of a kind and today was one of the best expressions of that fandom yet.”

Image Source: Photo by Alan Diaz/AP/Shutterstock
Tags: