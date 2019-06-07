HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’ has Instagram influencers flocking to the site of the disaster

HBO’s miniseries that retells the story of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster has quickly become one of the best TV series of the year so far, in addition to ranking as IMDB’s top-rated show — surpassing the usual suspects like Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad and The Sopranos. The show, which offers a deep and probing look at corrupt and flawed power structures in a way that’s even bigger than the story of Chernobyl itself, has also been described as HBO’s all-time best miniseries.
You can argue different reasons for why all these things are the case. Maybe it’s the disintegration of decorum — and the perceived abandonment of shared, objective truth — in the modern political arena. Whatever the reason, though, HBO’s Chernobyl is also so popular that it’s having unintended side effects.
This is 2019, so of course we’re referring to the fact that the region around the power plant is becoming an increasingly popular backdrop for (sigh) Instagrammers who presumably want to spice up their feed.
📍 Ghost town Pripyat, Exclusion Zone of Chernobyl / looking over the abandoned and overgrown city of Pripyat is truly an otherworldly experience, it’s as if everyone on Earth perished long ago and you’re the only one that somehow survived… one day after the nuclear disaster the 50.000 inhabitants were told to leave the city for only three days.. no one told them that they would leave their homes forever and never be able to come back.. I’m sitting here at the Polissya hotel, it is one of the tallest buildings in the abandoned city. would you like to explore the ghost town? #chernobyl #pripyat #ghosttown #nucleardisaster
Нарешті руки дійшли і до фотозвіту з зони відчуження. Покинуте і пусте, небезпечне і забруднене радіацією… ну, по правді, все не зовсім так. Місто-привид зараз густо населене найрізноманітнішими видами тварин, як ми і зрозуміли буквально через кілька хвилин після перетину своєрідного кордону зони. Густі ліси, що стали домівкою для цілих табунів коней, зграй птахів, лисиць, оленят та інших тварин зовсім не несуть атмосфери відчуження та ізольованості, не кажучи вже про туристів найрізноманітнішого походження (яких тут можна зустріти найчастіше). Припять стала для мене містом когнітивного дисонансу, коли квіти рясними кущам цвітуть серед уже зруйнованих часом тротуарів і будівель, а тваринний світ населяє водойми і ліси навколо. Попри загальний острах до цих земель, рівень радіації не несе небезпеки для життя, а на туристичних маршрутах і зовсім безпечний. Вражає, і, як не дивно, радує те, що природа настільки швидко і майстерно відвоювала свої володіння, як тільки людина пішла, навіть попри залишений нею отруйний слід. І тому такий туристичний об’єкт як «чорнобильська зона» є під загрозою зникнення – усі залишені сільські хатки розваляться, захоронивши під собою залишки пам`яті про колишніх мешканців, коріння дерев зруйнує всякі залишки фундаменту чи асфальту, а такі історично важливі будівлі як лікарня у Прип’яті, куди у першу чергу привозили пожежників із АЕС у 1986 році, може просто зникнути у лісовій рощі. До речі, у саму лікарню туристичні групи не заводять, тим більше у знаменитий підвал цієї будівлі, де до сих пір знаходиться спецодяг, знятий з пожежників у ту саму рокову ніч. Ці речі до сих пір несуть серйозну радіаційну небезпеку – у самому холі лікарні збереглася хустинка, що належала одному з пожежників, і що до цього дня заставляє показники дозиметра значно підскочити, показавши вагомий рівень радіації. Неймовірним для мене було те, що до самого четвертого реактору можна було підійти настільки близько. У голові це місце по замовчуванню отруйне, небезпечне і смертельне. Таким воно по своїй суті і залишилося, лише сховане під масивним саркофагом. Своєрідна «скринька пандори», вічний пам`ятник жахливому і жорстокому лицемірству радянського режиму.
The 1986 incident remains the worst and most catastrophic such accidental nuclear plant explosion in the world. Perhaps not surprisingly, the events depicted in the series are fueling curiosity to the plant so much that many people want to go check it out for themselves — and, as we said, snap pictures of themselves doing so.
One tour agency in the Chernobyl area, SoloEast, told Reuters it’s seen a 40% spike in business since the HBO show started airing in May. Reuters goes on to note that the area around the decommissioned nuclear plant today feels like a “post-apocalyptic wasteland” — with stray dogs roaming and abandoned, trash-strewn buildings.
Pripyat, once home to tens of thousands of people and mostly plant workers, is a ghost town today. One that’s increasingly seeing an influx of curious shutterbugs.
❤️ Знамените колесо огляду у Прип’яті – символ зруйнованого дитинства😞 . Його так і не запустили, бо відкриття планували на свято 1 травня 1986 року. Але аварія сталася раніше…це одне з місць в Прип’яті, де найбільша радіація☢️☢️☢️ . #pripyat #pripyattour #chernobyl #weekend #weekendtime #timetotravel #friends #travelwithmylove #mylove