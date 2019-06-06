Google Stadia launches in November with $130 Founder’s Edition

On Thursday, Google hosted its first Stadia Connect stream to reveal all the pricing and launch details that it wasn’t ready to share during the announcement of the service back in March. Virtually everything that we didn’t know about the service has now been unveiled, including the release date, the pricing scheme, and the games.

Stadia Pro, the premium subscription, costs $9.99 a month, delivering games at 4K, HDR, and 60 frames per second. If you want all of the tools necessary to jump into Stadia this year, you can buy the Stadia Founder’s Edition, which includes a Chromecast Ultra, limited edition Night Blue Stadia Controller, 3 months of Stadia Pro access, a 3 month Stadia Pro buddy pass, and early access to pick your exclusive Stadia name for $129.

If you don’t want to pay extra for the features and games that come with the Stadia Pro service, you can still purchase games at full price and play them on Google’s servers with Stadia Base, which is free, but it doesn’t arrive until 2020. When Stadia releases in November, you will be able to play it on TVs, desktops, laptops, and all Pixel smartphones, including the new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones that were announced just weeks ago.

35 Mbps will get you 4K graphics at 60 frames per second, HDR video and 5.1 surround sound. 20 Mbps delivers all of the same features at 1080p, while 10 Mbps is the recommended minimum, and runs games in 720p at 60 frames per second with stereo sound. But even 5 Mbps might be enough to run Stadia.

The first wave of games coming to Stadia includes Baldur’s Gate III (which was actually announced during the Stadia Connect live stream on Thursday), Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Doom Eternal, The Division 2, and Destiny 2. In fact, you can get access to everything Destiny 2 has to offer, including the base game, all the expansions (including the new Shadowkeep expansion), and the annual passes by subscribing to Stadia Pro.

Google also shared a full list of publishers and the titles they’ll be bringing to Stadia in the launch window:

Bandai Namco – Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Bethesda – DOOM Eternal, DOOM 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Bungie – Destiny 2

Capcom*

Coatsink – Get Packed

Codemasters – GRID

Deep Silver – Metro Exodus

Drool – Thumper

Electronic Arts *

Giants Software – Farming Simulator 19

Larian Studios – Baldur’s Gate 3

nWay Games – Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Rockstar*

Sega – Football Manager

SNK – Samurai Shodown

Square Enix – Final Fantasy XV – Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider

2K – NBA 2K, Borderlands 3

Tequila Works – Gylt

Warner Bros – Mortal Kombat 11

THQ – Darksiders Genesis

Ubisoft – Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Just Dance , Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint , Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Trials Rising, The Crew 2

If you want to get a head start, you can preorder the Stadia Founder’s Edition now on Google’s store. And just to be clear, this is the only way to play Stadia until Stadia Base launches at some point in 2020.