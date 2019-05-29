Marvel insider leaks the first plot details for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

We’re just about a month away from the premiere of the final film from Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and once Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters, Marvel and Disney will tell us what comes next in Phase 4. We’ve got a bunch of dates saved for Marvel movies in the coming years but no actual titles, and we also have a pretty good idea of what kind of films Marvel is developing for Phase 4. However, a leaker who posted accurate Avengers: Endgame details several months before the movie was released has just resurfaced on Twitter with details about more unreleased MCU films. Stop reading right here if you like surprises though because spoilers follow below.

Roger Wardell said a few days ago that there are no plans of integrating Deadpool into a future Spider-Man film, as a recent leak had claimed. He said that Sony wants to bring Venom to the MCU but Deadpool might never cross over. Wardell also posted about future MCU films earlier this month, including plot details for the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Rocket's creator is the High Evolutionary, Drax is in for a big surprise when he discovers his daughter is alive. Rocket also gets a love interest in the form of Lylla. Nebula and Star Lord will grow into closer friends. — Roger Wardell (@RogerWardell) May 8, 2019

The leaker claimed that Rocket’s creator is the High Evolutionary, and that Rocket will get a love interest in the form of Lylla. Drax’s daughter is still alive, he said, while Nebula and Star-Lord will become closer friends.

There’s no way to confirm any of this, although we do know that Marvel wouldn’t have used James Gunn’s script for Guardians 3’s after his firing. Thankfully, Gunn is back so he’ll direct the final film as well, but that won’t happen until his work for The Suicide Squad movie is done. Gunn spoke at length a few days ago about what happened after Disney fired him, and he dropped this gem about Guardians 3:

Deadline: Given another lease on life with Guardians, what characters or themes are you most excited to see through in the third film? James Gunn: When you asked me what was saddest for me when I thought it was gone — and anybody at Marvel can tell you — it’s this very strange and attached relationship to Rocket. Rocket is me, he really is, even if that sounds narcissistic. Groot is like my dog. I love Groot in a completely different way. I relate to Rocket and I feel compassion for Rocket, but I also feel like his story has not been completed. He has an arc that started in the first movie, continued into the second and goes through Infinity War and Endgame, and then I was set to really finish that arc in Guardians 3. That was a big loss to me — not being able to finish that story — though I was comforted by the fact that they were still planning to use my script.

Gunn already confirmed that Rocket’s arc will be completed in the third movie. While we have no way to confirm that it’ll play out as Wardell says, he already proved he has inside knowledge of what’s coming next to the MCU.

As for Rocket, what better way to complete his arc than by having him discover his maker and find a love interest to tame his signature sarcasm.