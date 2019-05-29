New leak suggests the cheaper Galaxy Note 10 might be a huge downgrade

After launching four models of the Galaxy S10 earlier this year, Samsung is expected to bring two Galaxy Note 10 models to market later this summer as well. One will be the standard supersized flagship we’ve seen over the years, but the other will reportedly have a smaller display, one less camera, and a cheaper price tag.

Earlier reports seemed to suggest that the more expensive Galaxy Note 10 (model number SM-N975) would have a 6.75-inch display, while the cheaper model (SM-N970) would have a 6.28-inch screen. But if a leak from GalaxyClub is accurate, the display won’t be the only component to shrink on the cheaper model.

GalaxyClub managed to dig up a part with product code EB-BN970ABU, which corresponds to the device with model number SM-N970. The site believes that this is the battery for the cheaper Galaxy Note 10 (which they refer to as the Galaxy Note 10e). Here’s the kicker: The battery has a 3,400 mAh capacity, which is lower than any recent Galaxy Note flagship, and just barely higher than the 3,000 mAh battery of the Galaxy S10e.

For comparison’s sake, it’s worth noting that the Galaxy Note 9 featured a 4,000 mAh battery, while the pricier Galaxy Note 10 is rumored to contain a 4,500 mAh battery. This is a significant downgrade, but as the report notes, Samsung may be looking to expand its reach to a wider market, like it did with the Galaxy S10e. If the “Note 10e” can offer most of the same features with a sub-$1000 price tag, there will be a market for it.

In addition to the two Galaxy Note 10 models, Samsung is also expected to introduce 5G variants of each model. We still don’t know much about how all these variants will differ, but leaks will continue to spill in the coming weeks as Samsung prepares to officially announce its next round of flagship smartphones.