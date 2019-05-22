OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is finally official, but only for EE customers in Britain

We’ve known for months that UK carrier EE will be the first mobile operator in the world to launch OnePlus’s first 5G phone. And we’ve known it’ll all go down at some point in the second quarter of the year. Well, lo and behold, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is already here — well, there — and you can preorder the handset if you call Britain home.

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is essentially a OnePlus 7 Pro that gets 5G connectivity. It’s got the same design and specs, which means you get an all-screen phone with pop-up selfie camera, 90Hz display, and triple-lens rear camera. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it’s available only in Nebula Blue.

When it comes to pricing, this is where things get a bit murky as we don’t have the actual price of the handset for you.

The cheapest OnePlus 7 Pro costs £649 in the UK, and that’s the 6GB/128GB version. You’d have to pay £50 more for the 8GB/256GB model. That means the 5G phone will be even more expensive than that.

You won’t find the price over on EE’s store, which is the only place you can buy it from. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G isn’t listed on OnePlus’s store for Britain.

Image Source: EE

The preorder page recommends a 5G Smart Plan of £69 per month that includes 30GB of data, after a down payment of £50 for the phone. Over 24 months that comes to £1,706, without any overages — the total covers the phone’s price and the cellular service.

The cheapest 5G Smart Plan will get you just 10GB of data per month for £59, and you’ll have to pay £170 for the OnePlus 7 Pro — the total is at £1,586 after two years.

In other words, it’s unclear if you can buy the phone unlocked from EE and use it in international markets. It’s likely the phone will launch in other countries in the future, but EE UK is the only place to buy it for now.

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will ship on May 30th, which is when you’ll be able to shop one in EE stores — that’s also when EE’s 5G network launches in the country.