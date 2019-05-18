GameStop Pro Day

$2,600 worth of deals await GameStop shoppers in this weekend’s one-day sale

Andy Meek
May 18th, 2019 at 9:01 AM

It’s that time of year again, an opportunity to descend upon your nearest GameStop store if you’re in the mood for some new games, accessories or even a console — but you’ve been waiting for a deal to take advantage of.

GameStop’s regular Pro Day sales are always a great source of deals for gamers, and the retailer is promising that its one-day May sale this weekend will be its biggest ever.

The sale will take place on Saturday, May 18, and PowerUp Rewards Pro members will be able to enjoy exclusive access to more than $2,650 in savings on games and consoles, plus accessories, and miscellaneous pop culture items. Members will also get to enjoy even more savings on pre-owned games and bonus credit on trade-ins.

You can get a full run-down on some of the deals that will be available by checking out the retailer’s sale site here. According to GameStop, here’s what the sale includes:

Video Game Consoles and Accessories:

  • Free $25GameStop gift card with purchase of a new Nintendo Switch: $299.99
  • Buy any new Xbox One console and get a FREE $50GameStop gift card
  • Save 44% off Turtle Beach Recon 60P amplified gaming wired headset: $27.99
  • Save $20 when you buy any new PS4 system with a 12-month PlayStation® Plus Membership
  • Save $20 on PlayStation Classic console: $39.99
  • Save $10 on select Nintendo 2DS system bundles: $69.99
  • GameCube Style Gold or Silver wireless controller for Nintendo Switch: $34.99
  • $51.99 for select new PlayStation DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controllers
  • $55.99 select new Xbox One wireless controllers – Only at GameStop
  • Xbox One Black Stereo wired headset: $47.99
  • Game Title Deals: (New Xbox One and PS4, unless otherwise stated)

Buy 1 Get 50% off all pre-owned games

  • Save $50 on deluxe edition of Anthem: $29.99( Free with purchase: 500 in-game shards and edge of resolve in-game vinyl)
  • Devil May Cry 5: $39.99
  • Far Cry New Dawn: $19.99
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: $39.99
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 4: $29.99
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: $39.99
  • Spider-Man: $29.99
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Video Game: $19.99
  • Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition: $14.99
  • Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition – Only at GameStop: $19.99
  • NBA 2K19: $19.99
  • God of War: $29.99
  • FIFA 19: $29.99
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $24.99
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $19.99

Toys, Collectibles & Apparel:

  • Save 50% all collectors boxes (excludes Funko products)
  • Save $20 on select prop replicas and statues
  • Save $30 on Replica Fallout 76 PIPBOY 2K DIY kit: $69.99
  • All POP! Vinyl figures: $9 each
  • All Funko POP! cereals: $5 each
  • Saturday Morning Cartoons Funko mystery boxes: $9 each

Special Trade-in Offers:

  • $300 trade credit for any PS4 Pro or Xbox One X consoles
  • $225 trade credit for Nintendo Switch or Slim PS4 consoles
  • $175 trade credit for Original PlayStation 4 or Xbox One S consoles
  • $125 trade credit for Original Xbox One consoles
  • Receive 10% more credit when you trade games and accessories
