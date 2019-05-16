Epic Games Store’s first mega sale gives Steam a run for its money

The Epic Games Store just unveiled its newest assault on rival Valve’s PC games storefront Stream, using the same big discount strategy that’s come to be associated with the latter.

On Thursday, Epic touted the launch of its first big sale — the “Epic Mega Sale,” which runs from today through June 13 and includes discounts of as much as 75% on many games. As part of the sale, Epic Games is also promising an additional $10 off when you buy any game that costs at least $14.99.

“Oh, and one more thing,” the company’s announcement today continues. “Since launch, we’ve released a free game every two weeks in the Epic Games store. The reception has been great — over 25 million free games have been installed so far!

“We’re thrilled to share that during this sale period, we’re offering you a free game every week — starting with Stories Untold, an experimental adventure game by No Code.”

Gamers are encouraged to check back each week to see what new title will be on offer next. The Epic Games store home page, meanwhile, has the full rundown on all of the partners’ sales.

If you pre-ordered a game that’s still not out yet, Epic is still giving you a $10 refund, as long as the price was $14.99 or higher. On a related note, if you bought a game between May 2 and May 15, Epic promises to refund you the difference in price between what you paid and what you would have paid if you’d done so during the sale. Not only that, but you don’t have to do anything to get that benefit — the refund will come automatically via the same payment method you used sometime in the next seven to 12 days.

We should also point out that the $10 discount only applies to games themselves, not add-ons. So it won’t cover things like DLC, season passes and in-game purchases including V-bucks in Fortnite. To get an idea of some of the discounts available as part of this sale, the upcoming John Wick Hex will cost only $7.99 instead of $19.99. You can also preorder Borderlands 3 for 10 bucks cheaper — $49.99, instead of $59.99.