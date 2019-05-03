Verizon’s new BOGO deal covers iPhones, Pixels, and Samsung phones

Verizon is back at it with another of its BOGO (buy one get one) devices offers, this time coinciding with Mother’s Day which is right around the corner.

The limited-time deals are live now, and they include the usual pretty solid offers on some of the hottest smartphones by making them available for free or at a discount when you purchase another phone at full-price. The BOGO this time includes the opportunity to score $1,100 in bill credits when you buy two new Pixel 3s and you also add a new unlimited line. You’ll save $300, no trade-in required, when you buy a new Pixel 3, then you’ll get another $800 via bill credits when you buy another either Pixel 3 or 3XL, along with the unlimited line.

As we always note with these BOGOs from Verizon, there are important caveats. For this particularly offer, both of the new Pixels would need to be paid for on a monthly installment plan. Within two months, the $1,100 would then begin to be applied to your bill, spread over 24 months.

It’s definitely a good deal if you’re already a Verizon customer and thinking about a new line and device. The same goes for anyone thinking about becoming a Verizon customer. The full rundown of deals and the relevant details can be found on Verizon’s site here, and among the other offers as part of this BOGO, you can:

Buy one Samsung Galaxy S10+ and get $750 off a Galaxy 10, 10+, 10e or Note 9.

Buy one Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and get $750 off a Galaxy 10, 10+, 10e or Note 9.

Finally, if you buy an iPhone XR, iPhone XS MAX, iPhone XS, or iPhone X you can get a free iPhone XR (or take $750 off a second iPhone X model).

Verizon hasn’t specified an end-date for this particular BOGO, but since it’s tied to Mother’s Day you’ve got at least all of next week, through Sunday May 12, to take advantage of it.