PlayStation Plus free games for May 2019: ‘What Remains of Edith Finch’ and ‘Overcooked!’

We’re so used to Sony inundating us with first-party exclusive for the PlayStation 4 that this year feels incredibly empty by comparison. Sure, Days Gone came out last week, but there really isn’t all that much left to look forward to in the near future. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise though, as the company has already begun hyping up its next-generation console, despite the fact that it’s at least a year away.

With all that in mind, the PlayStation Plus freebies are going to be even more important in the coming months, and though May’s selection is decent, it’s not going to bowl anyone over either. Both titles are over two years old, but if they’re still not in your library, be sure to add them before the month is over.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PlayStation 4 games available for PlayStation Plus subscribers in May:

: What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of strange tales about a family in Washington state. As Edith, you’ll explore the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she’s the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find lets you experience the life of a new family member on the day of their death, with stories ranging from the distant past to the present day. Overcooked!: Overcooked is a chaotic couch co-op cooking game for one to four players. Working as a team, you and your fellow chefs must prepare, cook and serve up a variety of tasty orders before the baying customers storm out in a huff. Sharpen your knives and dust off your chef’s whites, there isn’t mushroom for error and the steaks are high in these crazy kitchens!

Both games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, May 7th. As always, you will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — every free game from April is still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.