2019 is still shaping up to be a far more exciting year for Android phone users than it will be for people who upgrade to a new iPhone following the release of the iPhone 11 series this coming September. Though there will be some great refinements, Apple is expected to reuse its iPhone X design again this year, marking the second time the company has used the same iPhone design for three consecutive iPhone generations. Meanwhile, Android vendors are ditching the notch as they come up with a number of nifty new ways to inch closer to the all-screen smartphone design of our dreams. Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S10 series uses a hole-punch camera design to minimize wasted space, while the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to have an uninterrupted display thanks to a selfie camera that pops up from the phone’s top edge. As it turns out, however, this year may actually turn out to be a bit better than we thought for iPhone users.

A series of leaks over the past few weeks have brought some seriously good news for Apple fans. In a nutshell, is appears as though the iPhone 11 won’t be anywhere as boring as everyone thought it would be. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R (if that’s what Apple ends up calling them) will indeed look almost exactly like their predecessors from the front. Around back, however, we just learned that Apple has come up with a sleek new design that once again reminds us the iPhone’s fit and finish are unmatched by Android phones. A subsequent leak gave even more detail surrounding the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max’s refined designs, and now we’ve come across a video that shows all three of Apple’s 2019 iPhone designs side by side.

Last week we showed you a video posted by a Japanese Apple news blog called Mac Otakara. The site managed to find 3D printed models of Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max, which are believed to be accurate representations of the upcoming new flagship phones. As has been the case in the past, these 3D printed iPhone models are based on schematics taken from the factories where Apple’s iPhones are manufactured. While they obviously don’t have the same polish and refinement as the finished products, they’re a great way to get an idea of what to expect from Apple’s upcoming new iPhone models.

Following the release of that initial video, Mac Otakara managed to complete the trifecta and get its hands on the third new iPhone model set to be released in September 2019. The site published a new video over the weekend showing mockups of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R side by side.

In the new video, which is embedded at the bottom of this post, we can see all three new 2019 iPhone models next to each other. Since they’re made using the actual dimensions of the phones that were leaked from the factory, the video shows us exactly how they’ll stack up next to each other.

The iPhone 11R mockup in the video is of particular interest. According to plugged-in Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities, the iPhone 11R will have a new dual-lens rear camera while the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max sport even better triple-lens rear camera systems. This led many to believe the iPhone 11R might have a rear camera setup similar to the one on the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, the designs shown in this video indicate that it’ll actually still have a square camera bump like the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max. Also of note, the flash on the iPhone 11R’s rear camera appears to be in the same place, so it is unclear what might be located in the space occupied by the third camera lens on Apple’s other two 2019 iPhone models.

Finally, the Japanese blog claims that all three of Apple’s new iPhones coming this September will ship with 18W power adapters and USB-C to Lightning cables. This would be a huge upgrade from the 5W adapters that currently ship with iPhones, and it’s something users have been asking for ever since Apple first added fast charging support to the iPhone X and iPhone 8 series in 2017.

The full video showcasing Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R designs can be seen below.