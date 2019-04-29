Xbox free Games with Gold for May 2019

It’s crazy to think that we’re just over a month away from E3 2019, but the video game release schedule has slowed down rather significantly in recent weeks. Sony already started hyping up its next-generation console, and Microsoft will likely have something to say about its own this summer, so, for now, the free Games with Gold are some of the only games we have to look forward to on a consistent basis.

The selection for May isn’t exactly a home run, with a $10 party game as the headliner. That said, as a golf fan, I will absolutely be picking up The Golf Club 2 as soon as it goes free on the 16th.

Here are the details on the availability of all the Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for May:

Marooners ($9.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31 on Xbox One

($9.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31 on Xbox One The Golf Club 2 Featuring PGA Tour ($49.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15 on Xbox One

($49.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15 on Xbox One Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon ($19.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

($19.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 Comic Jumper ($14.99 ERP): Available May 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

You’ll save about $95 if you pick up all four games, and can add a bunch of points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360 on hand, you can still download all four games listed above. And as always, some of last month’s free games are still available if you hurry, so be sure to download them before they go back to being paid.