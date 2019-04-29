Synology’s DS918+ is the ultimate NAS

These days, even the average consumer relies so many devices and uses so much computing power over the course of a normal day that they really need something more than a basic external hard drive and the like. Because of everything from a reliance on multiple connected devices to keeping up with all your photos and documents, streaming 4K video, general data storage and so much more, a growing number of users are turning to NAS solutions.

And with a storage box like the Synology DiskStation DS918+, from a Taiwanese company started by two former Microsoft execs that’s especially known for its NAS devices, it’s easy to see why people are making that choice – and deciding on the DS918+, specifically.

Synology has a range of NAS solutions that includes dozens of different offerings covering all manner of sizes, budgets and specific needs. For purposes of this post, we’re taking a look at the DS918+, which has a ton to offer almost anyone in the market for a data storage solution.

The highlights:

Right away, let’s note that the DS918+ is a dependable, intuitive NAS solution offering hardware that’s a step up from the previous incarnation, in addition to combining other benefits like Synology’s easy to use DiskStation Manager operating system and a disk-free 4GB of RAM setup, all for $550. The company’s spec sheet gives a detailed look a ton of other features, but something that might not be as obvious when considering those features is the simple fact of the integration this hardware makes possible for you.

Especially for buyers who maybe haven’t yet considered the benefits of bringing an NAS solution into their home, this is an offering that will back up your files and your computers, it can be your movie library, operate as a Linux server and much more. Something to keep in mind in case the price tag makes it seem like this is a bit much for an ordinary consumer to consider.

According to the product spec sheet, the DS918+ is backed by a 3-year limited warranty. It’s a 4-bay NAS designed for small and medium-sized businesses and IT enthusiasts and is powered by a quad-core processor. It also provides data encryption acceleration, along with real-time transcoding of 4K Ultra HD source content and comes with the ability to expand the 4GB of RAM up to 8 GB.

A few other points to consider that may influence your decision on whether to buy:

You can use this NAS to organize a personal digital video library with comprehensive media information, in addition to watching 4K Ultra HD movies. Using the DS918+ online photo gallery called “Photo Station,” it’s pretty easy to organize your photos into customizable categories, albums and blog posts, in addition to quickly linking them out to social networks as needed.

Internally, the DS918+ is a step up thanks to thanks to a move away from the Intel Pentium N3710 to the Intel Celeron J3455, which brings more raw power in addition to other benefits. As we also mentioned earlier, this is a 4-bay NAS, and you can have up to 12 TB for each drive, for a total of 48 TB.

Summary:

You don’t have to look hard online to find reviews that have blessed this unit with high marks for the hardware as well as the overall user experience. If you’re intrigued by the integration of a user-friendly storage solution with the elements of safety, security and support for high-quality multimedia content among other benefits the DS918+ provides, check out Synology’s website for more detailed information including technical specifications.