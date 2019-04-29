This leak might be our first look at a real OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus will unveil its brand new phones in a matter of weeks, and we already think we know everything there is to know about these devices. The Chinese handset maker will launch three new phones as part of the OnePlus 7 series, including a regular model, a more expensive OnePlus 7 Pro, and a Pro 5G version. We have a pretty good idea of what these phones will have to offer and how expensive the Pro model will be. We’ve also seen plenty of renders that show the alleged designs of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. While those renders may be accurate, they’re still not official images of the handset. But a new leak from China shows us what appears to be the first public sighting of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

A PanDaily source spotted OnePlus CEO Pete Lau out in the wild rocking what seemed to be a OnePlus handset with a triple-lens camera on the bac. You can see for yourself in the following video:

The OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to be the vendor’s first smartphone with three cameras on the back, which means the phone in that image can only be a OnePlus 7 prototype. Sadly, we don’t have better images of the phone, but the clip does highlight some of the OnePlus 7 Pro renders that we’ve seen recently.

As for the front side of the phone, several leaks told us to expect a notch-less display on the OnePlus 7 Pro. That’s because the selfie camera will be of the pop-up variety. The regular OnePlus 7, meanwhile, is expected to feature the same design of the OnePlus 6T — that’s an all-screen display with a water drop notch on the top.

The OnePlus 7 series will be unveiled on May 14th, which gives us two more weeks of OnePlus 7 leaks.