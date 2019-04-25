OnePlus 7 Pro’s triple-lens camera was just confirmed

OnePlus is about to launch its first ever smartphone with a triple-lens rear camera, joining the likes of Huawei, Samsung, Nokia, and other companies that have already placed more than two cameras on the back of a phone. That’s hardly a surprise for anyone following OnePlus 7 rumors, but the Chinese company just confirmed the feature.

In typical OnePlus fashion, the company is slowly revealing the features of its newest Android phone, seemingly confirming what other rumors have claimed so far.

The company on Thursday posted a 10-second teaser clip on social media that tells the wor3ld that “bells and whistles make noise.” OnePlus “makes phones.” The video doesn’t show the full design of the OnePlus 7 — or the OnePlus 7 Pro — but it does confirm the phone that OnePlus is making will have three cameras on the back.

Several trusted leakers have so far provided plenty of information about the OnePlus 7 Pro’s three cameras and created renders based on leaked design of the handset.

OnePlus hasn’t shared the camera specs of the OnePlus 7 Pro, but a previous leak claimed it would feature 48-megapixel (f1.5 OIS+EIS), 8-megapixel (f2.4, 3x zoom), and 16-megapixel (f2.2 117-degree wide-angle) lenses on the back and a 16-megapixel (f2.0) selfie camera on the front of the phone.

OnePlus is doing things differently this year when it comes to smartphone launches. The company will release three devices in the OnePlus 7 series, including a basic OnePlus 7 model that will look a lot like its predecessors, and two OnePlus 7 Pro models — one of them will also be the first 5G phone from the Chinese smartphone vendor. Of those, only the Pro phones are expected to pack triple-lens cameras.

The teaser above also reminds us that OnePlus’s press conference is set for May 14th.