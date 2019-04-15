Xbox One S All Digital design and price leaked ahead of official reveal

Much like Sony, Microsoft is currently gearing up for the next console generation. But before it replaces the Xbox One in the next year or so, Microsoft is going to supplement its lineup of current-gen consoles with an Xbox One that does not feature a disc drive. This so-called “Xbox One S All Digital” has leaked repeatedly in recent weeks, but the most detailed leak yet was shared by Roland Quandt of WinFuture over the weekend.

According to Quandt, the disc-free Xbox One S will come with three games pre-installed: Minecraft, Sea Of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3. If you want to download any more games, you’ll have to do so digitally through the Xbox Games Store. You can also sign up for Xbox Game Pass for access to over 100 Xbox One titles.

As expected, the design of the Xbox One S All Digital is virtually identical to that of the standard Xbox One S. At a glance, the only noticeable difference is the smooth face plate, which has no optical disc drive. The box also reveals that the Xbox One S All Digital will have a 1TB hard drive, which is plenty of room to start with:

Image Source: WinFuture

As for launch details, Quandt claims that the Xbox One S All Digital will be available in Europe on May 17th, 2019 for €229.99, which translates to around $260 USD. Previous reports suggested that the All Digital edition would come in at a lower price point than the standard Xbox One S, possibly even as low as $200.

Image Source: WinFuture

Whatever the case may be, we shouldn’t have to wait much longer to confirm these details, as Microsoft is expected to unveil the Xbox One S All Digital console as early as this week.