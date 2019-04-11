OnePlus 7 Pro is real and it’s coming this May, an insider says

OnePlus will launch a series of three phones soon, a report said earlier this week. That’s something the Chinese smartphone maker hasn’t done in the past, preferring to release a brand new flagship every six months or so. This year, with the advent of 5G, OnePlus will have three OnePlus 7 versions in stores, including an affordable OnePlus 7 device, a Pro version of it, and a Pro 5G phone that will ship in select markets. An insider who provided plenty of accurate OnePlus information in the past has confirmed that the Pro handsets are real.

Teenage leaker Ishan Agarwal, who brought us Pixel 3 and OnePlus leaks last year, posted on Twitter information that seems to confirm the existence of three separate OnePlus 7 models:

BTW, I have just got the model numbers of the OnePlus 7 Variants confirmed so here they are:

GM1901,03,05 -> OnePlus 7

GM1911,13,15,17 -> OnePlus 7 Pro

GM1920 -> OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

PS: Still not 100% Sure, maybe for development only.https://t.co/UnInwWs7FI#OnePlus7 #OnePlus7Pro pic.twitter.com/kYvjLyBkLC — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 9, 2019

As before, we’re looking at OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

Agarwal also shared an image that lists the OnePlus 7 Pro product name as well as what appears to be OnePlus’s next “speed”-related tag line. It’s now time to “Go Beyond Speed,” assuming the following image is real.

I'm pretty sure you all will soon see OP7 leaks flooding on your timelines since I can confirm that the launch is in May. It seems like the the name of the more expensive smartphone is indeed gonna be OnePlus 7 Pro and tagline will be "Go Beyond Speed". Although, it may change. pic.twitter.com/a42yjY0RY0 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 10, 2019

Considering that OnePlus handsets haven’t been well-kept secrets in previous years, and that the leaker has an accurate track record, there’s no reason to question these tweets.

As you can see, he also says he can confirm the phone will be launched in May, which is hardly a surprise. The OnePlus 6T was released back in November, and, by now, OnePlus fans must be eagerly waiting for the next OnePlus flagship to drop.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed back in February at MWC 2019 that the company’s first 5G phone will be launched in the UK on EE in the second quarter of the year. And it’s not like we really expected OnePlus and EE to unveil the phone anytime sooner than mid- to late Q2.

OnePlus is yet to announce a press event for the phone, but we’ll likely see even more OnePlus 7 leaks in the coming weeks.