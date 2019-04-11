Disney just announced a price and launch date for its Disney+ streaming service

We already knew the streaming wars were going to get a lot more interesting this fall, and at an investor day presentation this afternoon from its headquarters in Burbank, California, Disney finally unveiled a pretty detailed look at the Netflix rival it’s set to launch this fall, starting November 12.

That’s the day when Disney will begin offering its Disney+ streaming service for $6.99 a month, undercutting Netflix’s most basic plan by a couple of dollars, and there will also be a slightly discounted Disney+ yearly subscription option that costs $69.99.

Among the new details we learned this afternoon: Disney will “likely” also offer a discounted package that lets customers subscribe to all three of its direct-to-consumer offerings, which include ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ (all of which will also, of course, be available as standalone subscriptions). And we got our first look at a number of new shows and movies coming to Disney+, including the news that the service will be the exclusive streaming home of all 30 seasons of The Simpsons thanks to Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

In all, the news only reiterates that Netflix will soon face some of its toughest competition yet in the battle for attention and subscription dollars — with Apple also still in the process of teeing up its own streaming video service, Apple+, that’s launching on a still-unknown date this fall. Apple and Disney will both be spending several billion dollars between them on content and building out their respective inventories.

As far as Disney goes, at launch its service’s library will include 18 Pixar titles, 13 Disney animated classics that had previously been locked away in the company’s so-called “vault,” in addition to every Star Wars movie, Marvel blockbusters, 250 hours or so of National Geographic programming, Disney Channel original movies and more.

You can head here, to the official Disney Plus page, to go ahead and leave your email address to make sure you receive updates as the service gets closer to launch. Speaking of the service, the image at the top of this post shows you what the layout will look like, with a carousel of content at the top, content in the middle grouped by brand and a “recommended for you” section at the bottom.

Image Source: Disney

“Disney+ marks a bold step forward in an exciting new era for our company — one in which consumers will have a direct connection to the incredible array of creative content that is The Walt Disney Company’s hallmark,” said Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger. “We are confident that the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike.”

Disney promises to bring the streaming service to a wide range of mobile and connected devices, including gaming consoles, streaming media players and smart TVs. The following is a taste of some of the original content announced today that will be included with a subscription, according to Disney’s official announcement:

From Marvel Studios:

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, a live-action series starring Anthony Mackie returning as Falcon and Sebastian Stan reprising his role as Winter Soldier

WandaVision, a live-action series with Elizabeth Olsen returning as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany reprising his role as The Vision

Marvel’s What If…?, the first animated series from Marvel Studios

From Pixar Animation Studios:

Toy Story-based projects, like Forky Asks a Question

From National Geographic:

The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a documentary series starring Jeff Goldblum

Magic of the Animal Kingdom, a documentary series focused on animal-care experts, veterinarians and biologists at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s SeaBase aquarium

Scripted originals previously announced for Disney+ include The Mandalorian, which will be the first scripted live-action Star Wars series; the exclusive new season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; the untitled Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk; the Marvel Studios series Loki starring Tom Hiddleston; Monsters at Work, Diary of a Female President; and live-action films Lady and the Tramp, Noelle, Togo, Timmy Failure and Stargirl.