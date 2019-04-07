GameStop unveils a slew of discounts for its two-week spring sale

GameStop is hoping that a just-announced slew of offers as part of its spring sale that kicks off on Sunday will bring in some much-needed revenue for the beleaguered gaming retail chain, following a bad earnings report that crushed the company’s stock a few days ago.

This also follows the company’s recent announcement of a new emphasis it will be putting on e-sports, which comes as the chain’s focus on sales of physicals discs and trade-ins of pre-owned games is increasingly falling out of step with the industry’s move toward digital gaming.

Among the offers and discounts that are part of the just-announced spring sale, which runs through April 20, are console trade-in deals, such as $250 in store credit when you trade-in a PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X. Nintendo Switch console trade-ins, as well as any PlayStation 4 brought in, will fetch you $200 in credit, while you’ll get $150 for the Xbox One S.

There are also a ton of sales on accessories, plus gift cards that will be handed out when you buy certain consoles.

GameStop’s full announcement about the spring sale is here, but you can check out the full run-down below:

Video Game Consoles and Accessories:

Buy any new Xbox One S or X console and get a free $50 GameStop gift card (Only April 7-13, includes all bundles except Fallout 76)

Save $50 on any new Xbox One X or S and get an Apex Legends Founders Pack, $30 value (Begins April 14, includes all bundles except Fallout 76)

Save $20 when you buy any new PS4 system with a 12-month PlayStation Plus Membership

Save $20 on PlayStation Classic: $39.99

GameCube Style Gold or Silver wireless controller for Nintendo Switch: $39.99

Save 20% off select Nintendo Switch accessories

Save up to $60 on select gaming headsets

Save $50 on PlayStation VR Motion Controllers Two Pack when you buy the PSVR ASTRO BOT and Moss Bundle

$29.99 for select new Xbox wireless controllers when you trade any DualShock 4 or Xbox wireless controller, Reg. $64.99-$69.99

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fight Pad Pro Bundle: $79.99 (Begins April 14)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate GameCube Style Controller Bundle: $94.99 (Begins April 14)

$54.99 Joy-Con when you trade in any Joy-Con, DualShock 4 or Xbox wireless controller, Reg. $79.99

Game Title Deals (Xbox One and PS4):

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: $49.99 — Only at GameStop

Resident Evil 2: $39.99 (only April 7-13)

Anthem: $39.99 (Begins April 14)

NBA 2K19: $29.99 (20 th Anniversary Edition: $59.99)

Anniversary Edition: $59.99) Red Dead Redemption 2: $39.99 (Ultimate Edition: $69.99)

Jump Force: $49.99 (only April 7-13)

Far Cry New Dawn: $19.99

Kingdom Hearts 3: $39.99

Call of Duty Black Ops 4: $39.99 (only April 7-13), $29.99 (Begins April 14)

FIFA 19: $39.99

Madden NFL 19: $24.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $24.99

Up to $10 Rewards Cash when you purchase $50 in pre-owned games (must be Power Up Rewards Member to receive offer)

Toys, Collectibles & Apparel:

Funko Ultimate Unboxing Box: $9.99 ($30 value)

Minecraft Collectors Box: $29.99 ($40 value)

Buy 1, get 1 50% off t-shirts, hats, socks, bags and wallets (only April 7-13)

Save 20% off basket gifts; Pokémon card tins, Roblox, Mega Construx, Bakugan, Beyblades, Super Mario Uno

Save 20% off select action figures; Minecraft, Pokémon, Super Mario, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Bendy and the Ink Machine

Buy 3, get 1 free, mix and match Hot Wheels, POP! Pez, Pokémon Trading Cards Booster Packs, POP! Vinyl and Blind Bags

Easter Stuff & Save Bag: 25% off all the toys, collectibles, drinkware, board games, statues & apparel you can fit in exclusive Thanos bag (Begins April 14. Bag $4.99 must be purchased. Excludes discounted products)

Special Trade-in Offers:

$250 trade credit for any PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X consoles

$200 trade credit for Original or Slim PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch consoles

$150 trade credit for Xbox One S console

50% extra credit on any games traded (only April 7-13)