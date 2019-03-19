Jon Snow may have let a massive ‘Game of Thrones’ spoiler slip out

The month of April will be a fantastic month for entertainment. Not only does Avengers: Endgame launch on April 26th, but Game of Thrones premieres on HBO nearly two weeks before that, and it’ll eventually bring an end to the saga. We’ve already learned a bunch of things about the final season of the show. We know that some episodes will be as long as movies and that one of these episodes will deliver the longest battle scene ever shot on video. But we have no idea what happens or how the show will end — the finale has been a closely guarded secret, a previous report said. But Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the show since its inception, has spoken at length about his journey in a new interview, and he may have dropped a huge spoiler about Jon Snow’s fate in season 8.

“They went balls out, I think is the term,” Harington told Variety while speaking of season 8. “They could have easily set the same budget as they did for season 7, but they went bigger.”

The actor revealed how long the entire Jon Snow journey was, from the first years through the early stages of Game of Thrones fame, and culminating with all the attention he got thanks to that epic episode where the whole world saw Snow die. For the Watch.

Harington also said that shooting season 8 has taken an emotional toll on all the cast. He says the last season was a nine-month shoot “in extreme weather and just in heaving f—ing costumes.” And here is where things get interesting:

I was there the whole time this year. I felt a bit like people were coming in and out, and Jon Snow was just f—ing there the whole time. You have these in-jokes, and these relationships that thrive for eight years. That’s a long time for those jokes to be going, and they never felt old or tired. In the last season, I was like, these are getting tired now. And I think they got tired because we could see the end coming. That’s a way of emotionally detaching from something: relationships very slightly starting to strain, just on the edges, just frayed. Now everyone loves each other again.

If Harington was there the whole time then he can’t die any sooner than the series finale. HBO can’t pull off any more Snow resurrection tricks in the upcoming season, so the last “chance” for Snow to die, if he does end up perishing, would be in the finale.

The report also details another anecdote from shooting. Harington saw Peter Dinklage wrap production a day earlier, “and I saw him just break down.” That seems to be an indication that Tyrion will also survive most of the episodes. And if he does die, then it’ll be before Jon Snow.

The next day, when Harington wrapped up, he recalls “a huge heave of emotion. I’m just blubbing.”

As for the fate of his character, Harington said he cried at the table read of the final season. “The end of Jon’s journey, whatever that may be … I was satisfied with how his story ended,” the actor said. Variety’s full interview is available at this link and it’s worth a read in full while you wait for the April 14th premiere of Game of Thrones season 8.