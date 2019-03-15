The specs of the next Galaxy S10 challenger were leaked in full

The Galaxy S10 is the hottest Android phone in town right now, a phone that brings over a brand new design, as well as a series of novel features that were not available on previous Galaxy S or Note models. However, Samsung has been playing catch-up in many ways with the Galaxy S10 series, as almost all these new features were available on other Android devices. The Infinity-O OLED screen, the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and support for 1TB of flash are unique Galaxy S10 features. But we already saw 7nm processors, triple-lens cameras, and reverse wireless charging on other devices — the Huawei Mate 20 deserves extra credit here, beating the Galaxy S10 to market with these technologies by several months. And Huawei will soon launch a brand new Galaxy S10 challenger, one that’s supposed to bring over several interesting updates.

German-language blog WinFuture, which spoiled several mobile devices over the course of the past few years, is out with a report that reveals almost all the specs and features of the Huawei P30 series, offering plenty of press renders of the upcoming devices.

Huawei will unveil the P30 and P30 Pro phones in Paris, France, on March 26th, but it sure looks like the Chinese company will have only a few secrets to uncover.

Image Source: WinFuture

The P30 will be the cheaper and smaller flagship of the two, featuring a 6.1-inch display with waterdrop notch and 2340 x 1080 resolution, Kirin 980 7nm processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage expandable via NanoMemory cards, and a 3,650 mAh battery. When it comes to cameras, the P30 will have three lenses on the back, including 40-megapixel (f/1.8, no optical image stabilization), 16-megapixel wide-angle (f/2.2), and 8-megapixel (f/2.4), supporting 5X hybrid zoom. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel shooter, but no 3D facial recognition support.

Image Source: WinFuture

The P30 Pro, meanwhile, comes with beefed up camera specs. The selfie cam matches the P30, but the rear lenses tell another story. The Pro will support 10X hybrid zoom thanks to the periscope lens that Huawei already confirmed. The periscope camera has a focal equivalent of 135mm (or 7.8 optical zoom) and an 8-megapixel sensor. The other two cameras include a 40-megapixel lens (OIS, f/1.6) and a 20-megapixel wide-angle lens (f/2.2). On top of that, the phone features a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor below the flash module, that will add image depth data to photos.

Image Source: WinFuture

The P30 Pro also delivers improved specs, featuring more RAM, at 8GB), and storage options that go up to 512GB. Unlike the P30, the Pro model doesn’t have a headphone jack on the bottom, and the screen is curved on the sides just like the Mate 20 Pro (and the Galaxy S10 for that matter). Also interesting is that the P30 Pro appears to have sound-on-display technology similar to LG’s G8 ThinQ — the display also acts as the speaker of the phone.

Image Source: WinFuture

Both devices will feature in-display fingerprint sensors of the optical variety, and they’ll run Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1 on top out of the box. The report did not list official prices for either model, but the P30 is expected to be cheaper, hovering at around €800 ($905).

The phones should be available in Europe and other international markets soon after launch, but don’t count on US carriers to stock any of Huawei’s new flagships.