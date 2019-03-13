Here’s how much 5G service will cost from Verizon

Verizon on Wednesday made several announcements about its upcoming 5G network, revealing launch dates for the new wireless service as well as pricing. The good news for customers looking to be among the first Verizon customers to take advantage of the faster speeds is that 5G access will only cost you $10 extra each month. However, not all Verizon subscribers will be able to get on 5G come April 11th, which is when Big Red’s 5G service officially launches.

Just like 4G a few years ago, initial 5G coverage will be limited to a few markets and the same goes for Verizon. The first 5G Ultra Wideband mobility cities are Chicago and Minneapolis, Verizon said in a press release.

The service will cost $10 per month after the first three months, which are free of charge, but it will require an unlimited plan — that means you’ll need a Verizon Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, and Above Unlimited plan. If you have an older Verizon plan and refuse to switch, you won’t have access to 5G.

Finally, the last obstacle between you and 5G is a compatible device. Only one of the current 4G devices in the carrier’s lineup can be upgraded to 5G, and that’s what Verizon is essentially offering its subscribers. The Moto Z3 launched several months ago and is ready to deliver 5G speeds as soon as you cough up the cash for the brand new 5G Moto Mod that goes along with it.

If the device sounds familiar, that’s because Motorola spoke about the device in recent weeks, showing the 5G Moto Mod in Barcelona at MWC 2019. The mod is essentially a full-fledged smartphone, rocking the new Snapdragon 855 processor, a 5G modem, 5G antennas, and a 2,000 mAh battery.

The 5G Moto Mod will be available on preorder on March 14th, and Verizon is discounting it to just $50 for a limited time. Buy it later, and you’ll have to pay $349.99.

You should also know that Moto Mods are obviously only compatible with Motorola devices like the Moto Z3. Verizon also announced a couple of deals for that handset, both good only on March 14th. You’ll get a free Moto Z3 if you activate a new line of service on a Verizon device payment plan. Alternatively, you can upgrade your smartphone to a Moto Z3 for $10 a month for 24 months, which means you’d save $240 off the regular price.

In other words, preordering the Moto Z3 and the 5G Moto Mod this week will get you a high-end 5G smartphone for $540 off the regular price. That’s not a bad deal if you’re looking for quick access to 5G, as long as you’re okay having to carry a huge Moto Z3 contraption in your pocket.