Samsung launches ‘experience tour’ to celebrate 10 years of Galaxy phones

In tandem with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 — and the fact that 2019 marks the 10-year anniversary of Samsung’s Galaxy line of smartphones — the company has decided to launch what it’s calling its first-ever US ‘experiential tour,’ which will be comprised of pop-up experiences around the country. Experiences at which guests will get to enjoy a range of Samsung products as well as programming focused on health and wellness, gaming, photography and more.

The experiences were put together by creative agency We’re Magnetic, in partnership with Samsung, and they’re coming first to New York City, Miami, Los Angeles and Austin. Beyond that, stops in Washington DC, Atlanta, Chicago, Indianapolis and San Francisco are also planned.

This kind of thing is in line with the opening of three Samsung Experience Stores in February, which give consumers a way to get hands-on with Samsung devices. As part of the experience tour, Samsung plans to set up murals from local artists in the communities it visits, and people will also be able to try out the company’s latest devices like the new Galaxy S10.

There will be activities for gamers in the experiences’ “/game Studio,” which the company says will feature “crystal clear displays, dramatic lighting with neon accents, state-of-the-art product displays and more for the ultimate gaming experience.” Gamers will also be able to compete across the Samsung Experience Tour Leaderboard and enjoy live sessions with Fortnite players.

The times and locations for the first experiences are as follows:

New York City Times Square (3/8-3/10; 10am-9pm) Atlantic Terminal (3/15-3/29; 10am-9pm)

Austin, SXSW, E 7th St & Trinity St (3/8-3/17; 9am-10pm)

Miami, Bayfront Park (3/8-4/21; 10am-9pm)

Los Angeles, Hollywood & Highland (3/8-5/5; 10am-9pm)

Visitors will be able to test and buy new mobile devices, learn how to set up a connected home with SmartThings, get product support from Samsung Care and connect with other Galaxy fans. There will also be a health component, in that visitors will get to try out new Galaxy Watch Active smartwatches, take a class from a health and wellness expert or visit the experience’s “Art of Fitness” interactive area. There, guests can create custom works of art based on their biometric readings using the Galaxy Watch Active.