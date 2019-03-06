Every free NES game added to Nintendo Switch Online in March 2019

It looks like two free NES games a month is the new norm for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, as this is the third month in a row that Nintendo has added just two titles to its NES-NSO collection. Nintendo has hinted that the paid service will expand in the future, but getting two 30+ year-old games and little else is still a bit underwhelming, even if Nintendo Switch Online is cheaper than its counterparts on PS4 and Xbox One.

We’re still holding out hope that this leak from January is legit, and that free SNES games will be added to the service at some point as well. Hopefully Nintendo will have some exciting news at E3 2019 in June.

Here’s the complete, albeit short lineup of free NES games available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in March:

Kid Icarus : The evil goddess Medusa has stolen the Three Sacred Treasures and imprisoned the goddess of light, Palutena, in her evil plot to control all. Play as Pit, a young angel who has been entrusted with a magical bow and arrow. Fight against hordes of enemies that swoop from above and below. Secure the Three Sacred Treasures from their evil guardians, equip them and face Medusa in the final battle.

StarTropics: Step into the shoes of Mike Jones, a teenage star pitcher from Seattle, who has come to the tropics to visit his famous archaeologist uncle, Dr. Jones. After being told that his uncle has been abducted, Mike begins a perilous quest in order to rescue him and figure out the mysterious plot behind his disappearance. Luckily for Mike, he meets helpful villagers and finds more powerful weapons as he explores numerous locations and island hops using his uncle's submarine.

There are a variety of payment schemes for Nintendo Switch Online: $3.99 for one month, $7.99 for three months, or $19.99 for a year. There’s also a family plan that costs $34.99, but can support up to 8 Nintendo Accounts. If you want to try it out before you commit to paying, there’s a 7-day free trial as well.