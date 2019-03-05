Samsung’s Galaxy Fold was just trolled by the most unlikely source

There’s no denying that Huawei stole the foldable show from Samsung last week during MWC 2019. We still have plenty of questions about both foldables and we have no way of knowing which concept is better suited for the mass market, but there’s no denying that the Mate X looks a lot better than the Galaxy Fold. Samsung may be in a position to offer a better foldable experience than Huawei, and it’s got a few advantages when it comes to mass-producing the Galaxy Fold. But the Mate X ended up being the talk of the show at the Mobile World Congress, eclipsing its biggest rival right now. Sadly, it looks like Samsung can’t catch a break because it was just trolled but the most unlikely company.

The Lego Fold is “a stunning 5-inch cover display unfolds into an 11-inch pop-up story book. For endless creative play that never runs out of battery,” Lego said on Twitter. The accompanying image shows a toy concept that looks a lot like Samsung’s press renders for the Galaxy Fold. If it wasn’t clear that Lego is mocking the Galaxy Fold, the product name fixes all that. This is the Lego Fold:

A stunning 5-inch cover display unfolds into an 11-inch pop-up story book. For endless creative play that never runs out of battery. pic.twitter.com/yodboV2aEK — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) March 4, 2019

We saw Samsung, Huawei, and even Motorola trade punches last week about foldable devices, with some attacks being a lot clearer than others. But Lego isn’t really going after Samsung with this image, as the two aren’t exactly what you’d call competitors in the mobile space. While it’s unclear why Lego posted the image on Twitter, the result is hilarious. Maybe that was precisely the point, to make it go viral.

It’s not bad news for Samsung either, because the Lego Fold makes the Galaxy Fold look cool in spite of mocking it. Not only does Lego’s “foldable” look just like the newest addition to the Galaxy line, but it bears the same name. In a way, this is recognition of what Samsung has just unveiled, and it could prompt some people who aren’t gadget fans to wonder what Lego is even talking about. What is this Lego Fold? Is it for sale? How does it relate to the real world? If the dig a little, they’ll quickly learn about Samsung’s upcoming new foldable smartphone. Perhaps Huawei probably wishes Lego mocked the Mate X, too.