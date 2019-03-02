‘Dark Phoenix’ and all the new trailers you need to watch this week

We have just one more week, Marvel fans — one week until Captain Marvel launches in theaters, and we’ll finally get the last missing piece before Avengers: Endgame. To keep you entertained until then, you’ve got a few options, including the new comedy A Madea Family Funeral, or the thriller The Wedding Guest.

When it comes to new trailers, we’ve got new Pokemon Detective Pikachu and Dark Phoenix clips for you, as well as a new Hellboy trailer. On top of that, the first teaser for The Irishman is also here.

Captain Marvel

Of course there’s a new TV spot for Captain Marvel, as well as a new featurette:





Dark Phoenix

Now that she’s done playing Sansa Stark, Sophie Turner can focus on what may become her next big thing. The actress will play young Jean Grey in Dark Phoenix, the upcoming X-Men movie that’s set to launch on June 7th.

Hellboy

David Harbour of Stranger Things is the new Hellboy, and the new movie is set to launch well before Dark Phoenix or even Avengers 4. It’s out on April 12th, but you don’t have to wait that long to catch the brand new trailer.

Little

Little is the reversed story of Big, and if you haven’t seen the latter, you should totally check it out before you see this. In Little, we have a woman who is transformed into a younger version of herself, getting to re-experience an age that isn’t burdened by all the problems that come with adulthood.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Ryan Reynolds is what will make this Pokemon film great, and is the only reason I want to see this particular movie in theaters. It’s like someone put some of Deadpool in a tiny, fluffy, yellow body.

Osmosis

Osmosis is a French movie, but before you dismiss it, you should also know it’s a Netflix creation. So it’ll stream to your TV right away when it launches. It’s a story about the dating apps of the future that will let you discover your perfect match by allowing the app to collect data directly from your brain.

Stockholm

Noomi Rapace and Ethan Hawke star in this crime film that tells the story of the 1973 hostage crisis. We don’t have a release date yet for it, just a trailer to give us an idea of the story.

The Irishman

When The Irishman premieres this fall, it’ll launch both in theaters and on Netflix. It’s a movie I’ve been dying to see ever since I heard Scorsese and De Niro were involved. The film tells the story of a known mafia hitman who supposedly confessed on his death bed that he was involved in the killing of Jimmy Hoffa. If you’ve already read the book, then you know what I’m talking about. The first teaser for the Netflix film was released earlier this week:

The Lion King

Disney released a new clip for the upcoming Lion King live action film. If you loved the original, you’ll surely want to see what this version looks like, especially considering all the great artists involved in the project:

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

This won’t be a typical Don Quixote story, because it involves an ad exec who somehow gets entangled with Don Quixote and ends up in an adventure that looks nothing like his real life.