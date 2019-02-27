PlayStation Plus free games for March 2019: Call of Duty and The Witness

All good things must come to an end. Starting this month, Sony is no longer giving away free PS3 and PS Vita games to go along with its two free PS4 games. With the latest generation presumably winding down, and PS Vita production winding down in Japan, it makes sense for Sony to retire giveaways of games from two obsolete platforms, especially considering that the PlayStation 4 isn’t backward compatible with either console.

But the show must go on, and the selection for March are admittedly solid. PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to grab Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and The Witness free of charge next month. Both titles are absolutely worth adding to your collection of PS4 games if you don’t already own them.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PlayStation 4 games available for PlayStation Plus subscribers in March:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered : One of the most critically-acclaimed games in history, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is back, remastered in true high-definition. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare set a new standard upon its original release for intense, cinematic action, while receiving universal praise as one of the most influential video games of all-time.

The Witness: The Witness is a single-player game in an open world with dozens of locations to explore and over 500 puzzles. This game respects you as an intelligent player and it treats your time as precious. There's no filler each of those puzzles brings its own new idea into the mix. So, this is a game full of ideas.

Both games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, March 5th. As always, you will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — every free game from January is still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.