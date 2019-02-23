‘Wandering Earth’ and all the other trailers you need to see this week

It’s that time of the year, folks, when a new How to Train Your Dragon arrives, now, with even more adorable dragons. Alita: Battle Angel topped the box office last week, and it’ll probably stay on top for at least another week. When it comes to trailers, we’ve got a boatload, including a trailer for Wandering Earth, the Chinese sensation that will stream on Netflix later this year, as well as plenty of music-based movies.



Captain Marvel

Of course we have new Captain Marvel clips for you, including a new TV spot, a featurette, as well as a teaser that mixes Captain Marvel with the Avengers:







Dragged Across Concrete

Mel Gibson is not too old for this shit, although he is the older partner in this buddy cop movie. Vince Vaughn plays the younger officer in Dragged Across Concrete, a story about two cops who get suspended from the force and need to get creative, criminally speaking, to get the job done.

Her Smell

Ready for more music drama? Elisabeth Moss will give you one come April, playing a punk rocker in Her Smell dealing with addiction while trying to find success again.

Poms

How about this for a movie: A gang of senior women creates a cheerleading club, and then they enter a competition where everyone else is, well, young. Poms is that movie, hitting cinemas on May 10th.

Rocketman

Music fans, here’s a film you need to remember: Rocketman. Taron Egerton plays music legend Elton John during his early years. The film launches on May 31st.

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Having not even seen the original, I could not be any less excited about this particular sequel. However, Angry Birds does have enough fans to warrant a movie and a sequel. The Angry Birds Movie 2 will be in theaters on August 16th, featuring an incredible cast of voices, of course.

The Dirt

Mötley Crüe fans out there will probably want to jot down this date: March 22nd. You’ll also need to get yourself a Netflix subscription or a password by then, because that’s when Netflix’s The Dirt biopic lands.

The Highwaymen

Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson play the Texas Rangers who took down Bonnie and Clyde. The film, based on real-life events, tells the other side of the story. After all, we’ve had enough Bonnie and Clyde films, haven’t we? The Highwaymen is a Netflix movie that will premiere on March 29th.

The Kid

Of course we want to see a Chris Pratt western, don’t we? Here comes The Kid, a story about a kid who actually witnesses Billy the Kid’s fight with Sheriff Pat Garrett. The film launches on March 8th.

The Secret Life of Pets 2

A cow pretends to be a dog in this new The Secret Life of Pets 2 trailer, and it will make your day. Also, there’s a dog whose name is Rooster (played by Harrison Ford!). Hilarious. Coming June 7th.

UglyDolls

You might also like the new UglyDolls trailer that focuses on the stars that will be voicing these dolls come May 3rd.

Wandering Earth

It’s the biggest movie in the world right now, a super production from China that tells the story of a dying solar system, and a flying Earth that has to make it through space in search of a better sun. Wandering Earth is killing it at the box office in China, and Netflix already snatched it up. We don’t have any launch details for the time being, but here’s a trailer for you.