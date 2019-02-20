In a little over two weeks, the final movie we need to see before Phase 3’s epic Avengers: Endgame conclusion will hit cinemas around the world. Captain Marvel will easily win the box office during its launch weekend, and will probably hold on to it for at least another weekend if not more. Because we’re so close to the film’s premiere, Captain Marvel is already being screened for the media, and we now have official confirmation that the movie will have two post-credits scenes. We obviously already expected Captain Marvel to feature credits scenes. After all, this is an MCU film meant that will tease not only Avengers 4, but also other events to follow in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Captain Marvel will have two post-credits scenes, including one before the credits and one after the credits roll, ComicBook reports.

What will those post-credits scenes tell us? That’s a whole different story, as their contents haven’t yet leaked. We would expect the scenes to tie Captain Marvel to Infinity War as well as Endgame. After all, it was in the post-credits scene after Infinity War that gave us our first hint Captain Marvel was coming.

That scene alone has sparked plenty of debate, and we do know Captain Marvel will address Nick Fury’s pager thanks to a TV spot that was released in international markets. One fan theory says that Doctor Strange might show up in one of those scenes, traveling back in time from Titan to warn Captain Marvel and Nick Fury about what’s going to happen a few decades in the future.

Captain Marvel is an effective Avengers prequel in some ways akin to the 1st Captain America movie. It’s pro-woman without being overdone with pre and post credit scenes that made me tear up and gave me goosebumps respectively pic.twitter.com/or2Oj7CdRV — sonaiya kelley (@sonaiyak) February 20, 2019

Whatever these scenes end up being, they’ll be very emotional. On top of that, the film will be preceded by a tribute to the late Stan Lee, who passed away last year. As a reminder in case you needed one, Captain Marvel opens on March 8th, while Avengers: Endgame will launch about a month and a half later, on April 26th.