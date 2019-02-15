Disney’s first ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ trailer might be coming soon

It’s 2019, which means the third Star Wars trilogy will conclude this year, with Episode IX set to premiere in December. That said, we still have no idea what the final chapter in the new trilogy is called, and word on the street is that only J.J. Abrams knows the title. Also, we have no idea when the first trailer will be released, but a new rumor suggests the first teaser might drop even sooner than we expected.

A source familiar with how trailers are released in the UK shared an interesting note with FanthaTracks:

A major UK cinema chain has received a Digital Cinema Package (DCP) from Disney this morning called TT1-SW9, (Teaser Trailer 1 Star Wars 9). It’s encrypted with a KDM (Key Delivery Message) so they can’t view the contents until they get the key. No news on when they’ll get the key, but they had the Aladdin trailer DCP for two weeks before it came out on Monday…therefore, Friday might be the day, but that’s pure speculation.

It’s already Friday, and we don’t have a trailer for Episode IX, but that doesn’t mean it won’t arrive soon. ComicBook points out that the first Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer dropped in November 2014, more than a year ahead of the premiere date, with the title having been revealed before the trailer arrived. With The Last Jedi, the title was announced in January 2017, while the first teaser arrived in April. Both of those movies launched in December, in 2015 and 2017, respectively. In other words, there’s no pattern here. Not that Disney needs one.

With all the Disney action in cinemas this year, including Captain Marvel (March 8th), Dumbo (March 29th), and Avengers: Endgame (April 26th), there’s plenty of time to release the first Star Wars trailer and make an impact with audiences. Not to mention that the 2019 Oscars are approaching fast. But if you ask me, the sooner the first Episode IX trailer comes, the better. Considering how things ended in The Last Jedi, I’m one of those Star Wars fans who’s not at all excited to see the final episode. I just don’t care about what happens next, but a great trailer might make me reconsider.