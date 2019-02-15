Samsung couldn’t wait for next week’s Unpacked event to announce new retail plans

In response to what it says is customer demand for more places where they can experiment with and get a first hand-look at new products, Samsung has announced it’s going to be opening three retail stores around the US next week, on the same day as the company holds its Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event.

The move, Samsung explained in an announcement about the stores, also builds on related efforts like Samsung organizing pop-up locations around the country that let people experiment with VR-related and other gadgets. The company also opened its immersive Samsung 837 facility — which the South Korea-based giant has described as a kind of playground for new technology — in New York City’s Meatpacking District. Now, it’s time for something more.

The Samsung Experience Stores will open in The Americana at Brand shopping center in Los Angeles; the Roosevelt Field mail on Long Island in Garden City, New York; and Houston’s The Galleria shopping mall. Among other things, Samsung promises that visitors to all three will get a chance to experience “the next generation of Samsung technology.” That includes learning about new products like Galaxy smartphones, tablets and wearables, getting hands-on time with products as well as in-person demos from company representatives, and getting customer support including walk-in repair for mobile devices.

Other things guests will be able to do include interacting with 4D VR technology, playing games with friends in an immersive 4K gaming lounge, checking out Samsung’s 8K TVs, creating AR emoji and much more.

“Our new Samsung Experience Stores are spaces to experience and see Samsung technology brought to life, to empower people to do what they never thought was possible before,” said Samsung Electronics America president and CEO YH Eom. “We want to build a ‘playground’ for Samsung fans — a place to learn about and try out all of the amazing new products we have to offer.”

All three stores open February 20, the same day Samsung during its Unpacked event will show off new phones including its much-hyped foldable handset. For a number of reasons, this year’s event comes at a seminal moment for the company’s mobile efforts, with 2019 being the 10th anniversary of Samsung’s Galaxy line of smartphones.