This Amex card is driving the internet crazy, and the 100,000 bonus points explains it

Today marks the formal introduction of new branding for Marriott’s now-combined loyalty programs, with the old Marriott Rewards, Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest branding being retired and all now coming under the new “Bonvoy” name. February 13 was the day Marriott chose as the beginning of the new branding’s formal rollout, with a splashy global media campaign set to kick off later this month.

The combination has included merging points and status levels and unifying the co-branded credit cards under the Marriott Bonvoy umbrella, and it’s that latter change we’ll be focusing on for the purposes of this post. Specifically, we’ll be taking a look at key details to know and advantages associated with the newly christened Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card. That’s the card that transitioned over from the previous Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card, and this post is intended to serve as a handy, quick reference for some of the important details about the card you’ll want to know:

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex

Right off the bat, you should know this card is keeping the same $450 annual fee its predecessor had. Cardholders can also expect a welcome bonus of 100,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first three months. Other benefits include $300 in statement credits for each year of card membership, and they can be used for eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. An important date to be aware of is April 24, which is when the 100,000-point offer ends.

This is definitely a useful card for frequent travelers. There are no foreign transaction fees, and you can earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Additionally, you can rack up 3 points at US restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, as well as 2 points on all other eligible purchases.

Frequent travelers will also no doubt be pleased with the ability to earn one free night award every year after your card anniversary, an award that can be used for one night at a participating hotel for a redemption level at or below 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. You’ll also enjoy unlimited airport lounge visits after you enroll in Priority Pass Select membership.

Our verdict is the card’s myriad benefits, including the welcome bonus as well as the $100 property credit, make this definitely worth it for anyone who travels frequently.