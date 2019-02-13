Rose Leslie says Kit Harington didn’t actually spoil ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 for her

Kit Harington generated a massive wave of headlines in recent weeks, including one we shared with you here, thanks to an interview he gave to a British radio station. To recap: The actor who plays Jon Snow on HBO’s Game of Thrones said he’s told his wife how it all ends, and for some reason — we all speculated possibly relating to her displeasure with Jon Snow’s fate — she wouldn’t talk to Kit for a few days after that.

Now his wife Rose Leslie, who of course played the wildling Ygritte for a few seasons, is weighing in with her say. And it seems it didn’t actually go down like that. Per Rose, Jon kind of exaggerated the “not talking to him” part. Oh — and he apparently spoiled Season 7, not the ending to Season 8 we’re all dying to see.

From our earlier piece, just to set the stage a little: “Rose, it seems, did not like what she was told. During a recent interview with KISS’ breakfast crew hosts, Harington said he told his wife Jon Snow’s fate sometime last year ‘and she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days. And she’d asked!’

“Continued Harington during the interview: ‘It’s quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone’s seen it, knowing I know and no one else does. I know how it wraps up. I think it’s gonna be groundbreaking.'”

Entertainment Weekly, meanwhile, tracked down his wife to get her side of the story. Which, as we said, is completely different.

Per EW: “‘I genuinely don’t know the ending,’ Leslie said. ‘He told me the ending of last season and I remember getting a bit uppity about that … He happened to tell me — and this is a spoiler for anybody who hasn’t seen the last season — he happened to tell me that one of the dragons fall into the ice lake, and then we see the dragon being dragged out of the water and the dragon breathes fire — or ice, I can’t quite remember which one it is, I think it’s fire — onto The Wall, and then, of course, that’s when all the (Army of the Dead) can then cross over. So he told me about the dragon and I got rather livid with him, because I said, ‘You weren’t supposed to tell me everything! And that’s a huge piece of information!’ And he’s like, ‘Well, you asked!’ And I was like, ‘I know.’”

She went on to rib her husband in her interview for exaggerating that she was so angry she wouldn’t talk to him for a few days. “I love that he said three days,” Leslie told EW. “Look at him trying to get a soundbite. That’s hilarious!”

Look, you know it’s inevitable at this point — that we have to bring up her famous phrase. But if there ever was a point more fitting for Rose to whip out that catchphrase everybody knows, the one about Jon Snow not knowing anything, it would seem that this would have been the perfect moment, in response to his interview.