There’s no question whatsoever that the upcoming Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are the most exciting new smartphones set to be released in the first half of 2019. In fact, there’s a good chance they’ll end up being the most exciting new smartphones of 2019, period. You might think that foldable phones like the upcoming Galaxy Fold, Huawei’s folding Android phone, and the double-hinged Xiaomi phone are more exciting, but we’re not quite there yet. When these phones launch they’re going to be way too expensive for most people to buy, with rumored prices that approach $2,000. On top of that, smartphone technology isn’t yet advanced enough to allow phone makers to build ultra-thin folding phones, so they’re going to be ridiculously bulky when closed in your pocket.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are going to feature a completely overhauled design and they’ll be packed full of all the most exciting new smartphone tech set to hit the market this year. And what’s more, all this great new tech is merely two weeks away from being made official. Of course, we don’t have to wait for an official announcement these days since just about everything there is to know about new smartphones leaks well in advance. Such is the case with the upcoming Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, and now a new set of leaked photos give us out clearest look yet at the unreleased flagship phones.

The upcoming Galaxy S10 flagship phone series will undo all of the damage Samsung did with the Galaxy S9 series, which was by far the company’s most boring upgrade ever. In fact, it’s difficult to even call it an upgrade. The Galaxy S9 use the same hardware design as its predecessor, the Galaxy S8, and it didn’t even have any novel new features that might have made it worthwhile. It was a dud, and sales suffered tremendously as a result.

Thankfully, Samsung has no intention of repeating its mistake. The Galaxy S10 sports a completely overhauled design and a whole bunch of exciting new features. Among them are hole-punch selfie cameras, and ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded beneath the screen, a new triple-lens rear camera system, and even a wireless power sharing feature that lets you wirelessly charge Samsung’s new true wireless earbuds using the back of the Galaxy S10.

We’ve seen the phones leak a bunch of times already, but there’s no question that this fresh round of photos is our clearest look yet at Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy S10 phones. They were posted by a Twitter user with the handle @SaudiAndroid, but the tweet was deleted soon after it was posted. Of course, nothing is ever truly gone in the age of the internet, and you’ll find the photos embedded below. Hopefully they’ll help tide you over until Samsung makes the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ official during its Unpacked press conference on February 20th.

Image Source: SaudiAndroid, Twitter

Image Source: SaudiAndroid, Twitter

Image Source: SaudiAndroid, Twitter

Image Source: SaudiAndroid, Twitter