Sonos debuts a new line of wall, ceiling, and outdoor speakers

Sonos is getting its week started with a new hardware announcement — the unveiling of a new collection of installed passive speakers that can be used inside and outdoors, all designed for use with the Sonos amplifier. Two of the three speakers — the in-wall and in-ceiling variants — are available for pre-order at Sonos.com today, with general availability beginning later this month, while general availability for the Sonos Outdoor by Sonance comes in April.

According to the company, Sonos and Sonance teamed up to produce a line of speakers that “disappear into any space” and that also provide clear, high-quality sound. Architectural speakers are meant to, just like the name implies, blend seamlessly into whatever surrounding architecture is there — so, if it’s an in-wall speaker, it’s supposed to fit easily into the design and not stand out or look too jarring.

As part of this new line, the outdoor variant is also Sonos’ first speaker specifically designed for outdoor use. It sports a weatherproof design and is engineered to withstand all manner of outdoor environments. Also, the in-ceiling and in-wall speaker models, when paired with the Sonos amp, have a unique hardware signature according to the company which unlocks “Trueplay.” That’s a feature that accounts for the size, construction and furnishings in the room wherever the speakers are located and automatically adjusts for the best sound quality.

“Our goal was to create a solution optimized for installers, bringing the Sonos experience to architectural speakers for the first time,” said Sonos CEO Patrick Spence. “Sonance was the natural partner, sharing our passion for high quality, reliable sound solutions inside and outside the home.”

When you connect the Sonos Architectural by Sonance speakers to the Sonos amp, it includes an app that works with the major streaming services as well as AirPlay 2 control. Also, up to three pairs of Sonos Architectural by Sonance speakers can be powered by a single Sonos amp. In terms of pricing, the in-ceiling and in-wall speakers are both set at $599 a pair. The outdoor speakers are a little pricier, at $799 a pair — and, again, are designed to withstand humidity, water, heat, UV rays and freezing temperatures, in addition to salt spray.