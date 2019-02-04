Leak reveals that some of Inbox’s best features are coming to Gmail

If you’re an Inbox user, you probably know by now that Google has abandoned the mobile email app, deciding to focus on developing the mobile version of Gmail instead. However, Inbox’s best features might get a new home over in Gmail in the near future, as Google is already testing some of them on Gmail for Android.

A Reddit user was the first to notice Inbox features inside an internal Gmail for Android app version. For example, bundles and reminders are apparently coming to Gmail, according to the following screenshot:

Image Source: Gmail

Also, the app may only show pinned items in the feed going forward. Finally, the ability to “mark all as read” will also come to Gmail. It’s unclear when this version of the app will launch, but its yearly developer conference — Google I/O, which takes place from May 7th-9th — seems like a reasonable time to unveil it. With Inbox vanishing by March, you might not have to wait long for Gmail to incorporate some of the Inbox features you’ve grown to love.

The Redditor said “there’s still plenty of work to be done,” and the screenshot shows a “very early” version of this Gmail app with Inbox features. Google is looking at different design iterations, moodio said.

Before you ask, you probably won’t be able to test these Inbox features for Gmail anytime soon, as there’s no beta for it. The screenshot above comes from a friend of the Redditor, who appears to be a Google engineer working on the app, or at least with access to test versions.