Avengers: Endgame is the hottest upcoming movie of the year, there’s no question about it. It’s almost as if it’s the only movie that matters this year when it comes to online buzz, something that can’t be said about other 2019 blockbusters like Star Wars: Episode IX. All Marvel fans want to find out how the Avengers will defeat Thanos and revive all those dead characters in the process, and see which Avengers will exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers 4. As for what will happen next in Phase 4 of the MCU, the only sure thing up until today was that Spider-Man: Far From Home would kick things off. But now we have a massive leak that may tell us what Marvel has planned for the next few years.

Last week we talked about a huge battle scene from Endgame that was leaked online, and we told you that you should take it with a grain of salt. That’s because we have no way to verify it until Avengers: Endgame premieres this April. You’ll need a mine of salt for the following leak, as it contains so many details about the purported future of the MCU that we’ll have to wait years to see if it all pans out. By then, Disney and Marvel could significantly change their plans — assuming of course that this leak is real.

A Reddit user who goes by the name youxantspell shared in a lengthy post details about the future of the MCU after Avengers: Endgame, which were taken from 4chan. Like I said, you’ll need a mine of salt for this one.

Marvel will supposedly drop phases after Endgame, and instead deliver two kinds of story types, including street level and cosmic. Characters like Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom will bridge the two and movies will not necessarily respect a linear timeline. Some of them may be set in the past, including prequels for Eternals and Black Widow, and some of them will happen in the future.

The new Spider-Man movie will kick off the street level stories, with Sony looking to make four films in the franchise, not just three. The overarching villain will be Norman Osborn, but big storylines will include Dark Avengers, Dark Reign, and Siege. Apparently, they’re building a Sinister Six made of A-list actors, including Michael Keaton and Jake Gyllenhaal, who played villains in the first two movies. Miles Morales isn’t coming to the MCU. Sony may keep him after the success of the Spider-Verse, with Marvel getting exclusive rights to Spider-Man.

Guardians 3, meanwhile, was supposed to start the cosmic side of things, but Eternals will take its place. Expect Adam Warlock in the cosmic side arcs, with Annihilus expected to be a recurring villain like Loki. Titles like Black Panther 2 and Doctor Strange 2 are also in the works. The former is in a bit of trouble, apparently, as they can’t decide on a villain. Strange 2 could start filming in late summer or early fall.

Captain Marvel will play a major role in the MCU going forward, of course, and the superhero will be marketed similarly to what Fox did with Wolverine. Captain Marvel’s end scenes will introduce Endgame and set up the Eternals. The Skrulls will keep appearing in the universe, but there’s no Secret Invasion plot in the works for the time being.

These supposed leaks do not say who’s going to die in Endgame, but Marvel wants unknown actors for the heroes going forward, with A-listers playing the villains. Chris Evans is done with Captain America, and he may direct episodes of Disney+ TV shows from the MCU. However, those shows won’t have much of a connection with the movies. The leak says Marvel and Disney still have no idea “what the f**k they’re going to do with X-Men or the Netflix characters.”

Finally, the leaks also mention Shang-Chi, which will be an homage to kung-fu movies of the 60s and 70s rather than sci-fi CGI movies.

The full post covering this supposed leak follows below. Remember that mine of salt while you read through it.