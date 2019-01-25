Samsung is apparently preparing to launch a fitness tracker and earbuds soon

Samsung’s Unpacked 2019 event is fast approaching, and there’s starting to be speculation the company may launch a couple of additional products at that time. Specifically, a new Galaxy Fit fitness tracker as well as wireless earbuds.

This news comes after a variety of sites spotted model registrations for two Galaxy Fit variants, both with Bluetooth 5.0 support. Per SamMobile, one is designated as simply ‘Galaxy Fit,’ while the other is listed as ‘Galaxy Fit e’ — and while it’s not clear what the extra letter means, one guess is that it reflects eSIM support. Also, both models will apparently come in black, silver, yellow and white.

There’s no word on an official launch, so the Unpacked event is certainly just a guess. But in terms of the other new Samsung wearable that’s just been certified, that one is a set of earbuds being referred to for now in the blogosphere as Galaxy Buds. Per the folks over at PhoneArena, they were just listed on the Bluetooth SIG website and would be a successor to last year’s Gear IconX. Among the details that seem for sure at this point — they’ll support Bluetooth 5.0 and include 8GB of internal storage.

That’s certainly a curious detail, the site points out, since no previous Gear product has come with that much memory.

Presumably, these will be unveiled around the time the second generation of Apple’s AirPods hit the market, which is expected to happen by this summer. About both of these products, it’s also worth pointing out that it was only last year that Samsung actually trademarked the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Fit names. There had been speculation the company would be shaking up the branding for its line of wearable devices, switching from ‘Gear’ to ‘Galaxy,’ which seems to fit the chatter around the soon-to-launch fitness tracker and earbuds.

It will be interesting to see if these are revealed at Samsung’s big event next month or if we’ll have to wait a little longer. Here are some official details about both devices, courtesy of SamMobile:

Image Source: SamMobile