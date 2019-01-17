Verizon’s sweet new BOGO deal lets you score a free iPhone XR, Pixel 3 or Galaxy S9

Verizon is launching another one of its BOGO deals on top smartphones starting today, a limited-time offer that makes leading handsets available for free or at a discount when you purchase another phone at full-price.

The BOGO (buy one get one free) promotion comes on the same day Verizon’s Apple Music promotion begins. In terms of the latter, the company is going to start offering free Apple Music as part of its Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans — an outgrowth of a promotion that actually began last year, when Verizon started offering unlimited subscribers six months of Apple Music for free. Customers responded favorably, so the deal is now being expanded.

Regarding the new smartphone deal Verizon unveiled today, meanwhile, here’s what it includes:

If you buy a new iPhone XR, XS Max, XS or iPhone X, Verizon will throw in either a free iPhone XR or you can knock $750 off the price of a second iPhone X. Buy a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, and you can also get another Pixel 3 64GB for free. Or, you can take $800 off another Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL model.

For buyers of a Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ or Galaxy Note 9, Verizon is offering another Galaxy S9 for free. Alternatively, you can take $800 off the price of a Galaxy S9+ or Note 9.

Finally, Verizon is offering 50% off an LG G7 or an LG V40, a discount which also lets you take $750 off a second LG device.

And now, the fine print: Devices have to be purchased on a device payment plan, with credits offered over 24 months. Meaning both devices have to be financed over the 24-month plan, with bill credits offered over that same span serving as your discount. Also, a new line is required in order to take advantage of this BOGO.