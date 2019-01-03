Look out Netflix: Disney made an insane amount of money at the box office in 2018

Disney officially closed out 2018 in style. The company added a few extra billion to its coffers thanks to an insanely successful run at the box office over the past 12 months, releasing one hit after another.

And the company is poised to do it again this year, with a slate of ten 2019 releases — almost all of which should be monster successes for the company.

Disney earned an impressive $3.09 billion via the domestic box office in 2018. That’s according to BoxOfficeMojo.com and represents almost a solid third of the entire theatrical movie business for the year. Additionally, it was Disney’s best domestic box office year ever.

On a global basis, Disney’s box office haul hit $7.3 billion. To help put that into perspective and show the degree to which Disney cranked out hits in 2018, of that $7.3 billion, a whopping $4 billion came from just three movies: Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and Ant-Man. The hits were so strong, they more than made up for the few stinkers Disney released during the year, like A Wrinkle in Time and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The success has certainly given Disney some pretty exclusive bragging rights. The company is able to say it’s the only Hollywood studio to have ever made more than $7 billion at the global box office in a single 12-month span. Can the House of Mouse do it again? Maybe!

Via the site Cord Cutters News, here’s a look at the titles Disney has teed up for 2019, plus their release dates:

Captain Marvel, coming March 8

Dumbo, coming March 29

Penguins, coming April 17

Avengers: Endgame, coming April 26

Aladdin, coming May 24

Toy Story 4, coming June 21

The Lion King, coming July 19

Artemis Fowl, coming August 9

Frozen 2, coming November 22

Star Wars Episode IX, coming December 20

With a slate of releases that strong, it’s a good bet Disney is headed for an even more successful 2019. This, of course, is also completely separate from the fact that the company’s streaming service Disney+ is poised to give Netflix a run for its money when it launches late in the year, with a full slate of exclusive shows and movies to woo subscriber sign-ups.