New ‘Captain Marvel’ leak includes a big spoiler that Disney was trying to keep secret

Launching on March 8th, Captain Marvel will be Marvel’s first new movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year, and it’s meant to introduce a brand new hero who’s going to have a pivotal role later in Avengers: Endgame. That’s Captain Marvel, of course, played by Brie Larson in the film. But there is one major Hollywood star in Captain Marvel whose role is still something of a mystery. For months now, we’ve been waiting to see who Jude Law will play in the movie, as Marvel and Disney tried to keep it a secret. Earlier this week, Disney mistakenly let the name of Law’s character slip out. And now we have a different leak that seems to shed even more light on his role.

In a Captain Marvel description on its website this week, Disney captioned an image showing Jude Law and Brie Larson in Captain Marvel attire this way: “Jude Law as Mar-Vell, the leader of Starforce.” The caption was soon corrected to remove the name, and now reads “Leader of the Starforce.”

It’s clear that Disney and Marvel, known for their secrecy surrounding MCU movies, want to keep Law’s character a mystery for as long as possible. It’s been long speculated that he’ll either play Mar-Vell in the film, or Yon-Rogg, the villain. Following the slip-up, some speculated that Law may play both roles and that Disney is trying to prevent a potentially huge twist from leaking.

With that in mind, now check out the following image that was recently posted on Twitter (via MCU Cosmic):

YON ROGG!!!! I wish they would have kept this more secret but it’s our fault for knowing comic book counterparts! Lol pic.twitter.com/h3J5I4xaJo — ︽✵︽ han yolo ︽✵︽ (@thejedijunkyard) December 28, 2018

Here’s what the explanation on the back reads:

Leader of the Starforce team, Yon-Rogg is a hero among the Kree and a key asset to the Supreme Intelligence in the war against the Skrulls.

So, Yon-Ronn is the leader of Starforce. Combine that with Disney’s revelation that Jude Law plays said Starforce leader, and it seems clear that Law’s character will be Yon-Rogg. Comics fans probably suspected this all along, and we won’t go too deep into the history of either Yon-Rogg or Mar-Vell. But, as hard as Disney and Marvel may want to hide the identity of Law’s character, it sure looks like we’ve got our answer(s).

If you want more Captain Marvel content, don’t forget to watch the brand new clip from the film that was released just a few days ago.