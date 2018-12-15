A new mid-range tablet is coming from Samsung in the first quarter of 2019

2019 is already shaping up to be a busy year for Samsung, which has a slew of hardware releases teed up that includes everything from new flagship phones to foldable devices — and, according to a new report, an expansion of its mid-range tablet lineup.

A new Samsung Galaxy Tab A model has apparently been under development and could be coming pretty early in the first quarter. Per 91Mobiles, the tablet will start out with 32GB as the base storage option, it will include black and grey color options, and we could see a launch at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona or also possibly at the rumored February 20th event during which Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S10 series.

It’s not clear yet if the tablet will ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box, and other details are similarly scarce. For some context, Samsung’s most recent addition to its Galaxy Tab A range came a few months ago with the Galaxy Tab A 10.5, which offered a 10.5-inch display packing 1,200 x 1,920 pixels. It was powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor and came with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that could be expanded up to 400GB.

In terms of when Samsung might show the new tablet off, there’s also the possibility of announcing this at the March event Samsung is reportedly going to hold, at which it will show off the 5G variant of the Galaxy S10, among other products.

The new tablet, to be sure, will add to a slew of Samsung product reveals in the coming weeks and months but is of course far from the most exciting. As we’ve been reporting here, we’re just a couple months away from Samsung finally revealing its foldable phone to the world, bringing a totally new form factor to the smartphone category that could either give Samsung’s mobile efforts a jolt or land as a complete dud.

The company is also of course widely expected to launch three main Galaxy S10 models in the coming months, in addition to a possible high-end model for select countries that works with next-gen 5G networks. All in all, in other words, lots of Samsung hardware is on the way.