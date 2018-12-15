9 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

The best thing happening at a theater near you this week is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but I get that there’s a chance you’re not necessarily a fan of superhero movies, or in the mood for one. In that case, I’d point out to you the completely over the top sci-fi adventure Mortal Engines, a Peter Jackson creation.

An even more interesting alternative is The Mule, a Clint Eastwood film about an old man transporting drugs for the cartel, based on a real story. Finally, re-opening this week is Deadpool 2, but it’s the Once Upon a Deadpool, kid-friendly version. Unlike last week, when we hardly had any trailers to show you aside from the one clip we all wanted to see, we’ve got quite a few for you this weekend, so let’s dig in!

Bird Box

If you liked A Quiet Place, a horror story in which making any noise attracts unwanted attention from ferocious monsters, Bird Box will feel familiar. This time around, our heroes aren’t allowed to look at anything, because simply seeing the monsters will supposedly destroy you. The Netflix film stars Sandra Bullock and will see a theatrical run in addition to streaming directly to the devices of all the people who use your Netflix password.

Brightburn

Ever wondered what would have happened if Superman turned out to be a creepy villain instead of a superhero? Wonder no more, as that’s what Brightburn will attempt to show us come May.

Captive State

Set for a late March release, Captive State is a story about life on Earth after a more advanced civilization conquered the planet. Some will help the aliens, and some will resist for as long as possible.

Glass

Ah, Glass, one of the 2019 movies I have high hopes for. The third story in a series that started with Unbreakable almost two decades ago will premiere in January, and this is the new international trailer for the film.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

I hear you: We’ve had way too many Godzilla films already, but we keep paying studios to make more. That’s how much some people like them. In King of the Monsters we’ll have Godzilla fighting against some incredibly scary monsters, but hopefully he’s on our side. The movie comes out on May 31st.

King of Thieves

The Mule isn’t the only new motion picture based on real-life events that involves old men doing bad things. King of Thieves, launching on January 25th, offers a similar story. This time it’s robbery, but it still based on actual events. Playing the old dudes are Michael Caine and Michael Gambon, among others

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Speaking of alien invasions, get ready for a funnier take in A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. And really, that’s all you need to know about the upcoming Shaun sequel.

The Mustang

When a violent convict meets a horse during a rehabilitation therapy program that involves training wild mustangs, things start changing for him. The Mustang premiers in March 2019.

Triple Frontier

The last trailer of the day comes from Netflix: Triple Frontier is an action-packed heist movie starring Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, and Garret Hedlund. They’re playing former soldiers who’re going to South America for the heist of all heists: Stealing from the cartels. The film will be available both in theaters and online in March.