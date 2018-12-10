Marvel debuted the first ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer, but you can’t watch it

A source which usually provides accurate information about new Marvel movies said last week that the first Avengers 4 and Spider-Man: Far From Home trailers would be released on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Marvel shared the first Avengers: Endgame trailer online on Friday, but the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer didn’t hit YouTube on Saturday, as expected. Instead, Sony and Marvel showed the clip to the audience present at the CCXP event in Brazil last week, but didn’t post in online anywhere as it usually does.

At the same event, Sony showed off the new dark Spider-Man suit. We may not have a YouTube link to share with you at this time, but details about the storyline of Spider-Man 2 were posted online, revealing that the action takes place in Europe, where Peter Parker and his schoolmates will be vacationing.

The trailer begins with Peter Parker at a school event, shows the journey of his vacation and a big battle with Mysterio. #CCXP18 #SpiderManFarFromHome — Tom Holland Source (@tomhsource) December 8, 2018

We already knew that Far From Home would take place soon after Endgame concludes, which is proof that Spidey will be resurrected. He too was turned to ash when Thanos snapped his fingers in Infinity War. Apparently, Spider-Man is now famous, likely following the events in the latest Avengers film:

Spider Man is famous and going to Europe with friends on a tour, and prefers to leave his classic uniform in New York. Arriving in Venice he is approached by Nick Fury and recruited for a mission to defeat a giant villain made of stone and water. #1 #SpiderManFarFromeHome — Tom Holland Source (@tomhsource) December 8, 2018

The trailer also reveals that Aunt May and Happy Hogan are now having an affair:

Peter and his friends are in danger. And Aunt May and Happy Hogan are having an affair. #SpiderManFarFromeHome trailer described by @cinepop — Tom Holland Source (@tomhsource) December 8, 2018

As for the real action of the film, SuperBroMovies says that Spider-Man and Mysterio will team up to take on Elementals. Therefore, Mysterio won’t be the villain of the film, as was previously believed.

The cast also attended CCXP, with Jake Gyllenhaal revealing that Mysterio is an old acquaintance of Nick Fury. Fury, of course, died at the end of Infinity War as well, but he’ll be back for Far From Home right alongside Maria Hill, who was also wiped out during the snap. And Fury apparently comes to Venice to recruit Parker to stop the Elementals.

Even though Sony and Marvel didn’t release the trailer online, we expect to see it on YouTube and in cinemas in the coming weeks, maybe as soon as this week, when Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse premieres. Far From Home, meanwhile, is set to launch on July 5th, a few months after Avengers: Endgame, which premieres on April 26th.