This has been an incredible year for Netflix, but it’s not over just yet. Everyone’s favorite source of streaming entertainment has one month of releases left before 2018 slips away, and December is set to be jam-packed full of new content for subscribers to enjoy. From third-party studios, we get a bunch of great additions that span nearly every conceivable genre. Just a few of the highlights coming in December include The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man, Avengers: Infinity War, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11, season 3 of The Magicians, District 9, and the return of some of the greatest cult classics in recent history like The Big Lebowski and Shaun of the Dead, and plenty more. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, because the real story in December is all of the new Netflix original content scheduled to premiere this month.
Netflix is set to release a total of 64 different Netflix originals over the course of December 2018, making it one of the company’s biggest months of the year. That list includes new seasons of TV shows, a bunch of intriguing movies, and some hotly anticipated specials — among them are a new installment of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as well as a new Ellen DeGeneres stand up comedy special. Netflix is also releasing new seasons of some fan favorites like The Ranch and Fuller House, so December is set to be a big finish to Netflix’s year.
The full list of all 64 new original movies, shows, and specials coming to Netflix next month is below, along with links to each title on Netflix’s site. The complete list of Netflix’s December additions including all third-party studio content can be found right here, and all the content leaving Netflix’s catalog next month is over here.
Streaming December 1st
- Battle— NETFLIX FILM
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga— NETFLIX FILM
- Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 3rd
- Hero Mask— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 7th
- 5 Star Christmas— NETFLIX FILM
- Bad Blood— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dogs of Berlin— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dumplin’— NETFLIX FILM
- Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle— NETFLIX FILM
- Nailed It! Holiday!— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pine Gap— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The American Meme— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ranch: Part 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 11th
- Vir Das: Losing It— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 12th
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Out of Many, One— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 13th
- Wanted: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 14th
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cuckoo: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fuller House: Season 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inside the Real Narcos— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ROMA— NETFLIX FILM
- Sunderland Til I Die— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Fix— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Innocent Man— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Protector— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tidelands— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Travelers: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 16th
- Springsteen on Broadway— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 18th
- Baki— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 21st
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- 7 Days Out— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Back With the Ex— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bad Seeds— NETFLIX FILM
- Bird Box— NETFLIX FILM
- Derry Girls— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Diablero— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- LAST HOPE: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Perfume— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sirius the Jaeger— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski— NETFLIX FILM
- Tales by Light: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Casketeers— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wolf (BÖRÜ)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 24th
- Hi Score Girl— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 26th
- Alexa & Katie: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming December 28th
- Instant Hotel— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La noche de 12 años— NETFLIX FILM
- Selection Day— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- When Angels Sleep— NETFLIX FILM
- Yummy Mummies— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming in December
- Watership Down: Limited Series— NETFLIX ORIGINAL