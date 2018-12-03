Google’s Call Screen transcripts are now rolling out to Pixel owners

One of the most intriguing features that Google announced alongside the Pixel 3 earlier this year was Call Screen, which allows the Phone app to show a live transcription of an incoming call and have Google Assistant respond for you without having to answer the call yourself. It’s ideal for dealing with spam calls (which are seemingly unending), but when it first arrived, it did so without an all-important feature.

Google promised that the ability to save transcripts would be available to public beta testers first, and then all Pixel 3 users before the end of the year, and it appears that some users are just now seeing the feature. Not everyone has it yet, but with less than a month to go in 2018, all Pixel 3 owners should see it soon.

If you want to access a saved transcript after a call has ended (or just check to see if the feature has rolled out to your device yet), the process is relatively simple. First, head to your recent calls and find a call you want to see a transcript of. Tap on the call and select Call details. You should see a blue hyperlink below the details of the call that reads See transcript. Tapping that link will direct you to a full transcript of the call.

Once the transcript appears, you’ll have the ability to rate the quality of the transcript, which Google will presumably use to improve the feature going forward. Until mobile carriers start taking spam calls seriously, we will continue to be inundated with them day in and day out, so it’s nice to have a feature like this available.