New Pixel 3 Lite leak compares the budget Pixel to the iPhone XR and Pixel 3 XL

Google may soon unveil a brand new Pixel 3: The cheaper Pixel 3 Lite model some Android fans may have been waiting for. Rumored to pack more modest specs than the Pixel 3 phones, but the same powerful camera, the Pixel 3 Lite already appeared in a set of leaks a few days ago. But new images show us how big the Pixel 3 Lite will be compared to the Pixel 3 XL and the iPhone XR.

Both the Pixel 3 XL and iPhone XR are rather large phones, with screens measuring 6.3 inches and 6.1 inches, respectively. Russian blog Wylsa posted the following images, featuring the Pixel 3 Lite next to the Pixel 3 XL and Apple’s new iPhones. As you can see below, the Pixel 3 Lite is slightly smaller than the Pixel 3 XL:

Image Source: Wysla

The screen doesn’t have a notch, which means you can expect large top and bottom bezels. The Pixel 3 Lite display is smaller than the 5.8-inch screen of the iPhone X/XS, but the Pixel 3 Lite has a bigger footprint than both. It appears that the Pixel 3 Lite is about as tall as the iPhone XR, with the iPhone being wider than Google’s cheap Pixel.

Image Source: Wysla

The same site says the Pixel 3 Lite will feature a plastic design and pack a Snapdragon 670 processor. Other specs include 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but no microSD support. The phone should have the same rear camera as the Pixel 3 phones, although it’s unclear whether it also packs Google’s dedicated camera chip, the Pixel Visual Core.

It’s unclear when the Pixel 3 Lite will launch, and we don’t have a price for it. But given these modest specs, it’s likely the handset will be a lot more friendlier to your budget than the premium Pixel 3 phones.