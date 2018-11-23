eBay’s Cyber Monday deals begin this weekend: Cheaper Xbox One X, MacBook Air, and 65-inch Samsung TV

eBay a few days ago unveiled all its deals for Black Friday, which includes a few great discounts on Nintendo Switch and 2018 Retina MacBook Air in addition to other hot sales. But the retailer also has planned a bunch of special deals that it’s holding for Cyber Monday, with some of the bargains set to become available early on Saturday and Sunday.

As with previous deals, eBay products come with a 110% Best Price Guarantee, which the company says beats the price on 150,000 deals. eBay offers 110% of the price difference on eligible products if you find them cheaper from the competition. On top of that, you’ll also get free shipping on all these deals. That said, here’s what you can expect from eBay during the upcoming Cyber Weekend and next week.

Some of these deals will not be available before Monday, but make sure you keep checking eBay.com for updates. Also, remember that eBay will have plenty of other discounted products on sale over the weekend and during Cyber Week, not just the tech deals we’ve highlighted above. Check out eBay’s catalog that contains more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at this link. If you’re shopping for unlocked 2018 iPhones at discounted prices, you might want to check out this eBay sale.

